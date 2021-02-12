Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Today
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Leadville
5 - 7 p.m. Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series. A self-timed race to support mountain biking trails near Leadville. More information at http://www.cloudcitywheelers.com/race
Online
All day – Walden Chamber Music Society presents a February virtual concert featuring Jo Boatright on piano and Camilla Bonzo on Cello. Tickets are $15, but free for students. More information at https://waldenchambermusic.org/.
Saturday
Salida
11 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Journey Through the Infinite art exhibition at the Salida SteamPlant. The show features the work of 19-year-old David Grundy. Capacity limited to six and public health saferty measures in place. View online and more information at https://paquettegalleryarts.square.site/shop/20.
Online
Leadville
Sunday
Leadville
Online
2 p.m. — Salida Circus Valentine’s Day Extravaganza, featuring Aerial Aura, Saz Dance Troupe, Flipper the Clown and Rufus, the Jarvis Brothers, Terrific Taylor and an array of international circus stars with Magic Steve as emcee and surprise musical guests.
The event will be streamed free online at https://www.facebook.com/salidacircusoutreachfoundation.
