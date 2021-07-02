Today
Buena Vista
5 p.m. – Doors open for the Surf Hotel’s Red & White, Blue Suede Shoes, three days of concerts with Leftover Salmon and other acts at The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in South Main. Single and three-day tickets available. https://southmainco.com/the-lawn.
6-8 p.m. – Carin Mari performs at a Fridays at the Farm concert at Turner Farm on West Main Street. Donations accepted.
10 p.m.-midnight – Rapidgrass performs at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in South Main. Tickets at https://www.ivyballroom.com/.
Salida
6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Chris Collins and special guest Alexander Mitchell perform two shows of “A Tribute to John Denver” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $20 at salidasteamplant.com.
July 3
Buena Vista
1 p.m. – Salida Circus performs at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street.
5 p.m. – Doors open for the Surf Hotel’s Red & White, Blue Suede Shoes, three days of concerts with Leftover Salmon and other acts at The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in South Main. Single and three-day tickets available. https://southmainco.com/the-lawn.
10 p.m.-midnight – Eddie Roberts & Friends perform at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in South Main. Tickets at https://www.ivyballroom.com/.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
July 4
Buena Vista
7-10 a.m. – Optimist Pancake Breakfast in Columbine Park features all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, orange juice, hot chocolate and milk. Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for kids 5-11 and free for kids younger than 5. Proceeds benefit area youth projects.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Fourth of July Celebration at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street, features Art in the Park, free kids’ art classes, historical presentations, dance performance and live music. buenavistacolorado.org.
2 p.m. – Doors open for the Surf Hotel’s Red & White, Blue Suede Shoes, three days of concerts with Leftover Salmon and other acts at The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in South Main. Single and three-day tickets available. https://southmainco.com/the-lawn.
Dusk – American Legion fireworks show at BV Rodeo Grounds.
Leadville
8:30 a.m. – Firecracker 5K Run/Walk starts at West Fifth Street and Harrison Avenue. Registration costs $25 for 18 and older, free for 17 and younger. Register at www.ultrasignup.com.
10 a.m. – Independence Day Parade begins on Harrison Avenue. To participate, line up at West Ninth Street and Harrison Avenue at 9 a.m.
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Leadville Regional Airport hosts its annual Fourth of July Cookout and Fly-In with free hamburgers, hot dogs, cold beverages and a free raffle. Lake County firefighters will serve ice cream after lunch.
Poncha Springs
10 a.m. – Poncha Springs Fourth of July Parade starts at CR120 and Ashby Lane. All are welcome to participate. Line up at 9 a.m.; entry form at www.ponchaspringscolorado.us.
Salida
8:30 a.m.-noon – Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife host the free July Fourth Kids’ Fishing Derby for ages 13 and younger at Frantz Lake on CR 160. Registration at 8:30, fishing from 9:45-10:45, winners announced at 11:15 a.m. Packaged snacks and drinks available for contestants and families. Prizes awarded in several categories and souvenirs given to all.
10 a.m. – Central Colorado Humanists host a Sunday Science update on the COVID-19 pandemic, “Vaccinations, Variants and Vacations,” via Zoom. Presentrs Dr. Lydia Segal and Dr. Pat Duletsky will focus on how new viruses arise and are transmitted, vaccines and variants and how to travel safely. For a link, visit centralcoloradohumanists.org.
2-10 p.m. – Salida Fourth of July Celebration features these free events in Riverside Park:
2-4 p.m. – Chalk art.
2-3 p.m. – Salida circus.
3:30-4:15 p.m. – Freedom Singers perform.
4:30-6 p.m. – Roundhouse Assembly performs.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Blue Recluse performs.
9 p.m. – Bike Light Parade.
9:30 p.m. – Fireworks.
July 6
Coaldale
6 p.m. – Aroogala, with Bonnie Culpepper, Scotlyn Scrodes and Aidan Warner, performs jazz and folk fusion at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Doors open at 5:15, and Sylvester will open at 6 p.m. with original and folk roots bluegrass. Tickets are $15; reservations encouraged by contacting Bruce Warren at bbppww01@hotmail.com or 719-530-0838. Walk-ins admitted if there’s room. Bring your own snacks.
