Fri., Aug. 6
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday Concert at the Farm features Americana musician Gene Farrar performing country, folk, blues and acoustic rock at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission by donation. Bring your own chair, blanket and food.
Leadville
7-10 p.m. – Future of Joy, a fusion of live instrumentals and DJ, plays electronic music with a taste of sax and soul at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St.
Salida
7 p.m. – Shakespeare in the Park presents “Bad Dates” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The one-woman play tells the story of a single mother’s idiosyncratic journey of self-discovery involving the Romanian mob, a Buddhist rainstorm, a teenage daughter, shoes and a few very bad dates. Tickets cost $15 at salidasteamplant.com.
7 p.m. – Mo’Champipple and the Miso Horns perform at the first anniversary party for High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Aug. 7
Buena Vista
1 p.m. – Buena Vista Event Cooperative presents Mountain Mantra in a free concert at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street.
Leadville
8-11 p.m. – Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., hosts C4 Film Fest, showing adventure films outdoors, if weather permits. Proceeds and raffle benefit Cloud City Conservation Center. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and younger. https://www.freightleadville.com.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
8 a.m.-3 p.m. – Angel of Shavano Car Show, a fundraiser for Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, in Riverside Park, F Street and Sackett Avenue, features 77 classic and modern vehicles.
10:30 a.m. – Chaffee County Breastfeeding Coalition hosts a latch-on event in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets. Breastfeeding/chestfeeding parents are welcome. Participants will meet at the coalition’s booth at Salida Farmers Market.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
7 p.m. – Shakespeare in the Park presents “Bad Dates” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The one-woman play tells the story of a single mother’s idiosyncratic journey of self-discovery involving the Romanian mob, a Buddhist rainstorm, a teenage daughter, shoes and a few very bad dates. Tickets cost $15 at salidasteamplant.com.
Sun., Aug. 8
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
10:30 a.m. – Buena Vista Event Cooperative presents dig dug in a free concert at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Lizzy & Natalie play original compositions and old-time and bluegrass standards at a free concert on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
Leadville
10 a.m. – 71st annual Leadville Boom Days Pack Burro Race, long course, begins at the corner of Hazel Street and East Fourth Street. Short-course race begins at 10:15 a.m. Spectators are encouraged to be mindful of public health guidelines.
Salida
2-5 p.m. – Lucky Overton performs soulful Americana and roots music at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
4 p.m. – Shakespeare in the Park presents “Bad Dates” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The one-woman play tells the story of a single mother’s idiosyncratic journey of self-discovery involving the Romanian mob, a Buddhist rainstorm, a teenage daughter, shoes and a few very bad dates. Tickets cost $15 at salidasteamplant.com.
Tues., Aug. 10
Nathrop
6-10 p.m. – Free live music on the beach at River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301, features Roundhouse Assembly.
Salida
7 p.m. – Chris Nasca & Alex Johnstone perform at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
