Weds., March 15
Buena Vista
5-7 p.m. – League of Women Voters of Chaffee County hosts “COVID: Are We Really Done? What Comes Next? What Did We Learn?,” a Drinks and Dialogue discussion at Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Community Room, 29780 N. U.S. 24. Open to the public.
Salida
5-6 p.m. – Lance Swearingen of Blood Brothers 303 performs at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
6-8:30 p.m. – Oscar-nominated movie “Tár” is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated R. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Thurs., March 16
Buena Vista
Noon-4 p.m. – VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System hosts a Veterans Resource Fair and Town Hall at American Legion Post No. 55, 338 N. Railroad St., with information on benefits and services. Resource fair is from noon to 3 p.m., town hall from 3-4 p.m. Open to all veterans and their spouses, caregivers and community leaders.
5-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours, a networking event for business professionals, at High Country Bank, 516 U.S. 24 N. Free admission for chamber members and guests.
6-7 p.m. – “How’s the Weather Up There?” at Chaffee County Search and Rescue North, South Pleasant Avenue off Gregg Drive, features meteorologist Mal Sillars explaining how the weather changes at altitude and weather warning signs to look out for while hiking.
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
5:30-8:30 p.m. – Solvista Health hosts “The Mountain in My Mind,” a ski film screening and panel discussion on suicide prevention, at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave. Admission is free; reserve a spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
6-8 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup at A Church, 419 D St. Participants taking a potluck item and a $5 donation may vote on the evening’s project presentations. Doors open at 6, dinner at 6:30 and presentations at 7 p.m.
6-8:30 p.m. – Oscar-nominated movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated R. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Fri., March 17
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company presents “Bright Star” at Buena Vista High School, 559 S. Railroad St. Tickets cost $5 for students, $10 for adults and $20 for VIP seats, available at bvhs.ludus.com.
8:30 p.m. – Alabama band The Stews performs a blend of upbeat, singalong indie tunes and head-banging hard rock at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/the-stews/.
Monarch Mountain
11 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near the cat skiing yurt. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Fiddler Andrea Cohen and guitarist Dale Anderson perform traditional tunes for St. Patrick’s Day at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
4:30-6:30 p.m. – Salida Rotary Club Friday Fish Fry offers fish dinners by donation at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Curbside pickup only. Donations will fund Rotary scholarships.
6-9 p.m. – Stuck in the Briar performs Irish folk music for St. Patrick’s Day at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Westrock at High Side Bar & Grill’s St. Patrick’s Day party, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., March 18
Buena Vista
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features speaker and musician JoAnn Vineyard and special feature by Misti Cureton of Tenderfoot Farm. Refreshments served. $10 per person. RSVP to Judy, 719-395-8230, or Betty, 719-395-6967
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Shamrock ’n’ Run 4-Miler and Kids’ Fun Run starts at Eddyline Brewery, 102 Linderman Ave. After-party at Eddyline features live music from the Buena Vagrants and an Irish step dancing lesson. Registration costs $45 for the 4-Miler, free for fun run, at https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/BuenaVista/ShamrocknRun4MilerKidsFunRun.
2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company presents “Bright Star” at Buena Vista High School, 559 S. Railroad St. Tickets cost $5 for students, $10 for adults and $20 for VIP seats, available at bvhs.ludus.com.
7-10 p.m. – Drag Beach Party at the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features Aria PettyOne, Chad, ElectriX Cute, O’Plenty and Mr. Malone. Beach attire encouraged. Ages 18+. Tickets are $25 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/drag-beach-party.
8:30 p.m. – Head for the Hills performs genre-straddling, lyrically deep, danceable acoustic, roots and soul music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/head-for-the-hills/.
Poncha Springs
5 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Upper Arkansas Valley Big Game Banquet at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, includes a prime rib dinner and a raffle. Ticket prices vary depending on membership level; get tickets at https://rmef.org/.
5-7 p.m. – Briony Hunn performs original music mixed with sentimental favorites at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and live music. Free admission.
7-10 p.m. – The Skinny performs a mix of funk, jazz, R&B and soul at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Kai Jones at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., March 19
Buena Vista
2 p.m. – Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company presents “Bright Star” at Buena Vista High School, 559 S. Railroad St. Tickets cost $5 for students, $10 for adults and $20 for VIP seats, available at bvhs.ludus.com.
Monarch Pass
9-11 a.m. – Women Who Splitboard Meet-up to practice avalanche rescue skills at Old Monarch Pass parking lot, 24500 U.S. 50. Bring backcountry gear. Participation is free; reserve a spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Salida
4-6 p.m. – Oscar-nominated movie “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated PG. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
5-8 p.m. – Singer-songwriter Marion Carrillo performs a blend of storytelling, humor and honest reflection at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Mon., March 20
Buena Vista
6:30-9 p.m. – Live Music Mondays features Bruce Hayes Duo at Wesley & Rose Lobby Bar at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
Tues., March 21
Salida
10:30-11:30 a.m. – Breath, Sound and Movement Class, combining a flow of yoga, tai chi and qi gong postures while surrounded by warm water, takes place at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Drop-in cost is $8.
5 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, is a traditional bluegrass pickin’ circle where everyone takes turns leading a song or fiddle tune. All levels are welcome, but familiarity with Nashville numbering system is recommended. Acoustic instruments only.
6-7 p.m. – Fly Tying Night, hosted by The Next Eddy, at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. Bring your own vise and materials, or The Next Eddy will provide supplies and instructions for those new to tying.
