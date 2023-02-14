Weds., Feb. 15
Buena Vista
7-9 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
5-6 p.m. – From the band Split Window, singer-guitarist Jodi Messa plays at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
5:30 p.m. – Nashville songwriter Rorey Carroll teams up with local musician Bruce Hayes for an evening showcasing their original songs at A Church, 419 D St. $15 suggested donation. Doors open at 5 p.m.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
6-8 p.m. – Certified herbalist Jillian Way presents Herbs for the Heart, an evening focused on plant medicine to support the cardiovascular system, at Mandala Collective 211 F St. Participants will make an herbal syrup to take home. Cost is $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Thurs., Feb. 16
Buena Vista
5-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours mixer at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Admission is free to members and $15 for nonmembers.
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
6-8 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup at A Church, 419 D St. Participants taking a potluck item and a $5 donation may vote on the evening’s project presentations. Doors open at 6, dinner at 6:30 and presentations at 7 p.m.
6-7:30 p.m. – “Son of Cornwall,” a biopic about the life and career of opera star John Treleaven, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-son-of-cornwall-tickets-526831706817.
8:30-10:30 p.m. – Adult Drop-in Volleyball at Salida High School main gym. Volleyballs will be provided. $4 drop-in fee; for ages 16+.
Fri., Feb. 17
Buena Vista
Noon-3 p.m. – VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System hosts a Veterans Resource Fair and Town Hall at Buena Vista Community Center Pinon Room, 715 E. Main St., with information on benefits and services. Resource fair is from noon to 2 p.m., town hall from 2-3 p.m. Open to veterans and their spouses, caregivers and community leaders.
8 p.m. – Hazel Miller & The Collective perform blues, jazz and pop at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/hazel-miller/.
Monarch Mountain
11 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near the cat skiing yurt. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
5-7 p.m. – Colorado Mountain College, 349 E. Ninth St., hosts an art show and open house with tours of the campus, art by Salidan Kerstin Stock, demonstrations of CMC’s interactive anatomy table, appetizers and drinks.
6:30-8 p.m. – “The Holly,” an award-winning film about a shooting in Denver involving activist Terrance Roberts, which became a window into the political machinations of urban development and the city’s gang activity, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Q&A with filmmaker will follow. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-the-holly-tickets-541183683967.
7-10 p.m. – Jam-fusion quartet Alternative People plays a fusion of funk, metal, rock, bluegrass, hip-hop and beyond at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. No cover charge.
7:30 p.m. – Live blues music with Beau Bones & the Heebie-Jeebies at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Feb. 18
Buena Vista
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27436 CR 313, features speaker Peter Andersen, a youth and family pastor, plus a special feature and music focusing on Elvis and special couples. Refreshments served. $10 per person. RSVP to Betty, 719-395-6967, or Judy, 719-395-8230.
8 p.m. – BoomBox performs a little house, blues, funk, rock and a whole lot of soul at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. All ages welcome. Tickets are $50 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/boombox-in-ivy-ballroom.
9 p.m. – Colorado jam band The Runaway Grooms perform elements of funk and psychedelic rock while celebrating traditional songwriting roots of Americana music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/the-runaway-grooms/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Tim Mooney at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
6 p.m. – Cowboy Sweetheart Ball at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features candlelight dinner at 6 p.m., dancing to music by Spur of the Moment from 8 p.m. to midnight and dummy roping for $6 a team. Cost is $15 per person, $25 per couple and free for children 8 and younger.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
7-10 p.m. – Blue River Grass plays energetic, “funky jazzy rock grass” at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. No cover charge.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Westrock at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Feb. 19
Salida
3 p.m. – Walden Chamber Music Society concert at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Gideon Klein and Clara Schumann. Also available livestreamed. Pre-concert informance at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, free for students, with one free ticket for an accompanying adult. In-person and livestream tickets sold at https://salidasteamplant.com/event/music-walden-chamber-music-society-presents/.
6 p.m. – Soulcraft Brewing and Integrity Tattoo present Drag Queen Bingo hosted by Shirley Delta Blow, an audience-participation comedy show with prizes, at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Ages 21+. Proceeds benefit Partnership for Community Action. Show is sold out.
6-10 p.m. – Floodgate Operators play bluegrass music at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. No cover charge.
Mon., Feb. 20
Buena Vista
6:30-9 p.m. – Jeremy Mohney Trio performs in the free Monday Night Music Series at the Wesley & Rose Lobby Bar at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
Tues., Feb. 21
Online
Noon-3 p.m. – 14ers Centennial Visioning Statewide Forum is a virtual opportunity to vision a statewide scaled approach to meet trail sustainability. Visit https://tinyurl.com/4pnkf689 for details on the initiative and https://tinyurl.com/5f9t3rsy to RSVP.
Salida
4-7 p.m. – Paint & Sip Elixirs at Mandala Collective, 211 F St., features instructor Domé Moon teaching how to create a symbolic painting of yourself as a goddess, while sipping on superfood mocktails. Cost is $70 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
5 p.m. – Bluegrass Jam at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, is a traditional bluegrass pickin’ circle where everyone takes turns leading a song or fiddle tune. All levels are welcome, but familiarity with Nashville numbering system is recommended. Acoustic instruments only.
6-7 p.m. – Fly Tying Night, hosted by The Next Eddy, at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. Bring your own vise and materials, or The Next Eddy will provide supplies and instructions for those new to tying.
