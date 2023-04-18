Tues., April 18
Salida
5:30 p.m. – Salida Women’s Golf Association Season Kickoff at Golf Cabin Bar & Grill, 404 Grant St., is an opportunity to learn about and join the league, plus a chance to win a membership.
6-8 p.m. – Salida Sisterhood New Moon Rose Ceremony at Mandala Collective, 211 F St., features rose lip masks, sacred sound bath, journaling, rose tea, meditation and chanting. Tickets are by donation at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
6:30 p.m. – Generational Challenges in Churches Forum at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., will discuss what is happening in churches today and how they can create a more inclusive, welcoming environment.
Weds., April 19
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
4-6 p.m. – Longfellow Art Show: “A Garden Is a Work of Art” at Longfellow Elementary School, 425 W. Seventh St., features more than 600 artworks.
5-7 p.m. – Salida Enduro Weekday is the third of a series of four weekly enduros, a different stage each week. Earn points for each. Info and registration at https://salidaenduro.com/events.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
Thurs., April 20
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
5-7 p.m. – Family Fun Night at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features water games including basketball, ring toss, football toss, floating volleyball and more. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for youth and $2 for children. Memberships and access passes can also be used.
5-7 p.m. – Drop-in Mahjong at Salida SteamPlant Annex, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features assisted playtime for participants to practice what they have learned from mahjong instructor Mary Gagliardi. Class is available on a weekly basis. Sign up for all days, or customize when you play.
5:30-7 p.m. – Chaffee County League of Women Voters hosts Drinks and Dialogue on the topic of schools, kids and COVID at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Appetizers and cash bar. Teachers, parents and the general public welcome; no registration required.
6 p.m. – Ark Valley High Rollers meet and greet at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Fri., April 21
Buena Vista
8:30 p.m. – Float Like a Buffalo plays rock with funk, ska, reggae and jam influences at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/float-like-a-buffalo/.
Leadville
6:30 p.m. – Family Movie Night at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave., features a showing of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”
6:30 p.m. – “The Last Line” book launch with wine at Two Dog Market, 603 Harrison Ave. Book is by local author GaGa Gabardi with coauther Judilee Butler.
6:30 p.m. – Future Town at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., is an opportunity for Leadville residents to discuss where the town is headed, with conversation, soup, story telling, tarot readings and meteor showers. Free; register at https://freightleadville.com/event/future-town/.
7:30 p.m. – The Alpine Orchestra, conducted by Mark Jeffery, performs at The Old Church, 207 Elm St. Admission is free.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Cabin Fever at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
6 p.m. – Reggae Night with Wylie Jones, a live loop artist, at The Spot, 14770 U.S. 285. Tickets are $7.50 for the show or $17.50 for show and dinner by Island Vibes at https://www.thespotarkvalley.com/events.
7 p.m. – Tall Poppy String Band plays old-time and original American string band music at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets cost $15 at https://www.mightysquirrelproductions.com/event-details/tall-poppy-string-band.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Roundhouse Assembly at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Pam & Dave at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., April 22
Leadville
1-3 p.m. – 4-H Funday at Lake County Intermediate School, 1000 W. Sixth St., explores Broken Arrows 4-H project areas. Open to public.
6:30 p.m. – Future Town Traveling Circus at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., is a bilingual variety show featuring Los Mocochetes, gorditas, performance art and stargazing. Free; register at https://freightleadville.com/event/future-town/.
Poncha Springs
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Fiber Arts Boutique at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., features work from local weavers, spinners, seamstresses, beaders and more. Admission is $5 and includes drinks, finger foods and a chance to win door prizes. For more information, visit heartofcoloradofiberartsguild.org.
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Briony Hunn at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10:30 a.m. – Central Colorado Climate Coalition hosts its Earth Day Parade of the Species down F Street from Alpine Park to Riverside Park, with line-up at 10:30 and start at 11 a.m. Wear an animal costume to participate.
Noon-3 p.m. – Central Colorado Climate Coalition hosts an Earth Day recycling drive curbside at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., for shoes and blue jeans or other denim items.
1-3 p.m. – Central Colorado Climate Coalition hosts its Earth Day Speaker Series at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., with presentations by local organizations and community leaders working on sustainability issues. Tickets by donation at the door.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
4:30-8:30 p.m. – Salida Circus Parents Night Out at A Church, 419 D St., features circus workshops, games, movies and more for kids ages 4-12. Cost is $25/child or two for $45. Email laurasalidacircus@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
6:30-9 p.m. – Jane Austen Era English Dancing, using facing lines (like contra) with a wide variety of period music including waltzes, at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. $5 per person. Intro lesson for newbies from 6:30-7 p.m.; dance 7-9 p.m. No partner needed. Questions? Call Randy, 719-398-3542, or Hal, 301-892-2108.
7-10 p.m. – Zephyr Jazz Project performs jazz at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Basilarus at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30 p.m. – The Alpine Orchestra, conducted by Mark Jeffery, performs at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Admission is free.
8 p.m. – Lyrids Meteor Shower Watch Party with music by Jason Syn at The Spot, 14770 U.S. 285, will have snacks, drinks, telescopes and astronomers on hand. Bring your tent, blankets and pillows. Tickets are $7 at https://www.thespotarkvalley.com/events.
Sun., April 23
Buena Vista
3 p.m. – The Alpine Orchestra, conducted by Mark Jeffery, performs at Clearview Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road. Admission is free.
Poncha Springs
1 p.m. – Ark Valley High Rollers Birds vs. Bees Roller Derby Spring Mixer at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features juniors bout at 1 p.m., adult mixer bout at 2 p.m. $5 suggested donation for entry. Doors open at noon. After-party from 5-8 p.m. at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., Salida.
Salida
9 a.m. – Spiral Drive Run, open to any runner who can complete the 4-mile course within 75 minutes, starts at Riverside Park. All finishers receive an award. Race-day registration in Riverside Park begins at 8 a.m. for a slightly higher fee than preregistration, which is $25 at runsignup.com/Race/CO/Salida/SpiralDriveRun.
11:11 a.m. – Spiritual Sunday - Tarot, Tea & Meditation at The Spot, 14770 U.S. 285, features herbal tea, guided meditation and Reiki session and tarot reading. Ages 12 and older; teens must be accompanied by adult. Bring a mat. Tickets are $11 at https://www.thespotarkvalley.com/events.
2-4 p.m. – Justis Theater Works and Central Colorado Humanists present “Mir Zeinen Doh: We Are Here” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., with excerpts from a dance theater and film event choreographed by Jan Justis and scenes from “I Am My Own Wife” performed by Greg West. Tickets are $20 or $10 for students at https://www.eventbrite.com.
2-3 p.m. – Worship Dance at Sventastik Productions, 934 E. U.S. 50, welcomes youth and women of all levels of dance for connection, learning choreography and sharing praise. Free, but donations accepted. Sign up at https://lifesourcedance.com/ or call Lisa at 402-720-7987.
5-8 p.m. – Live music with Beau Bones & the Heebie Jeebies at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Mon., April 24
Poncha Springs
5-8:30 p.m. – Crafts & Crafts at Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway, features craft beer and Weaver Walker Co. teaching how to make macrame coasters.
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Adult Drop-In Volleyball at Salida High School main gym, 26 Jones Ave. Volleyballs will be provided. $4 drop-in fee; for ages 16+.
Tues., April 25
Salida
6 p.m. – Live music with Pulp Western at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
