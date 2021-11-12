Fri., Nov. 12
Leadville
7:30 p.m. – Lyric Theatre and Lake County Civic Center Association present their production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre,” featuring songs from popular musicals, at The Old Church, Eighth and Harrison. General admission tickets are $20 at the door. Masks will be required.
Salida
1-6 p.m. – Ski Swap fundraiser drop-off: Anyone who wants to sell their winter gear can take it to A Church, 419 D St., for the sale Saturday. Eighty percent of the sale will go to the seller and 20 percent to A Church. A $2 cash processing fee is charged for each item.
7 p.m. – Salida High School drama team presents Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” at the school auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets at the door cost $5 for adults, $4 for students.
7:30 p.m. – New York City singer-songwriter Kenny White, described as “part Randy Newman, part Tom Waits, part Leonard Cohen,” performs a solo show at A Church, 419 D St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $23 at the door. Masks are required. Get tickets at https://clarkproductions.brownpapertickets.com.
Sat., Nov. 13
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Gingerbread House Bazaar at Faith Lutheran Church, 15440 W. Main St., features boxed homemade candy and cookies by the pound, seasonal and craft items, stocking stuffers, quilted items, preserves and more. Coffee and homemade cinnamon rolls, plus lunch available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
6 p.m. – High Country Fine Arts Association presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR” at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets at the door are $5 for students ages 4-18, $10 for adults and free for children 3 and younger.
8 p.m. – Ley Line, a group of four Austin, Texas, women songwriters, performs a free show at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. The group blends influences from North America, Europe, Latin America, and West Africa by using different languages, close harmonies, and acoustic instrumentation. Limited capacity; get tickets at https://nightout.com/events/ley-line/tickets.
Leadville
1-5 p.m. – Ski Cooper Community Day features info on what’s new at the ski mountain from 1-2 p.m., followed by free food and live music from 2-5 p.m.
7:30 p.m. – Lyric Theatre and Lake County Civic Center Association present their production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre,” featuring songs from popular musicals, at The Old Church, Eighth and Harrison. General admission tickets are $20 at the door. Masks will be required.
Poncha Springs
4-6 p.m. – The Poncha Gathering at 203 Summitview Lane is an exhibit of art, photography, jewelry, perfume and beauty, with free refreshments. RSVP to pamperedsoulmedspa@gmail.com.
Salida
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Ski Swap fundraiser at A Church, 419 D St., features winter gear for sale, info tables and raffle of items including Monarch season pass. $5 admission includes one raffle ticket; additional tickets $5 each. Sales benefit A Church community programs.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Holiday Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Elements Mountain Compost host a yard waste collection event at the Elements facility, 8875 CR 150. Leaves, garden clippings and lawn clippings, preferably in reusable or compostable bags, can be dropped off for free.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Holiday Craft Fair at Upper Room Church, 1140 I St., features fall and Christmas crafts, baked goods and more.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Drive-by Food Drive at Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop. Drop off nonperishable food at Third and F streets. Food will go to Presbyterian Church Food Pantry. Food also may be taken to the store all this week.
5-7 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce free Kickoff to Winter at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features networking, idea swapping, cash bar, free pizza and beer tasters. Beer and pizza will be served on heated patio.
7 p.m. – Salida High School drama team presents Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” at the school auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets at the door cost $5 for adults, $4 for students.
7-9 p.m. – Monarch Mountain presents Warren Miller’s “Winter Starts Now” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Masks are required. Tickets are $20 at the Monarch Outpost, SteamPlant box office and salidasteamplant.com. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
8 p.m. – U.S. Marine Corps 246th Birthday Celebration at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St. Open to all Marines and FMF corpsmen. Non-Elks will be guests of Elks for the evening. Dee Nachtrieb, 719-207-4399.
Sun., Nov. 14
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – High Country Fine Arts Association presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR” at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets at the door are $5 for students ages 4-18, $10 for adults and free for children 3 and younger.
Salida
2 p.m. – Salida High School drama team presents Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” at the school auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets at the door cost $5 for adults, $4 for students.
2-4 p.m. – Monarch Mountain presents Warren Miller’s “Winter Starts Now” family matinee at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Masks are required. Tickets are $15 at the Monarch Outpost, SteamPlant box office and salidasteamplant.com. Children younger than 6 admitted free but must have ticket in advance. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
