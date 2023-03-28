Weds., March 29
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
7:30-10 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Thurs., March 30
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
Leadville
5-7 p.m. – State of the Community features updates from local nonprofits and public organizations in a town hall setting at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar available.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
Fri., March 31
Buena Vista
8:30 p.m. – Joslyn & The Sweet Compression perform a mix of funk and soul at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/joslyn-the-sweet-compression/.
Leadville
11 a.m.-noon. – Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29, takes place on beginner and intermediate runs and features information on wildlife, tree species, mountain peaks and more. Meet at the bottom of the 10th Mountain Double chairlift. Details at https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper/.
7-9 p.m. – Trail Running Film Festival at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features films about adventure, inclusivity, wilderness, art and diversity. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 at https://www.freightleadville.com/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Joan Lobeck at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
4:30-6 p.m. – Salida Rotary Club Friday Fish Fry offers fish dinners by donation at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Curbside pickup only. Donations will fund Rotary scholarships.
7:30-9:30 p.m. – Zikr Dance Ensemble presents “Mysteries, Rites & Revelations” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students younger than 18 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Ol’ Scratch at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7-10 p.m. – Gaia Vibez by Golden Road Productions at The Nest, 507 E. U.S. 50, features live drumming, world music, multimedia art, ecstatic dance, nature crafts and a costume party. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for kids.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Wanderlust Road at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30-9:30 p.m. – Adult Hot Soak at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features leisure pool heated to 102-104 degrees and lights turned down, for adults older than 18 only. Cost is $10; access pass or membership accepted.
Sat., April 1
Bailey
3:30-4 p.m. – April Fools Fun Run, a 0.1-mile run, at Mad Jack’s Brewery, 23 Main St.
Buena Vista
7-9 p.m. – Buena Vista Community Dance at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Donations welcome. No partner or experience necessary.
8:30 p.m. – The Wrecklunds, a five-piece bluegrass and Americana-rock band from Evergreen, performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/the-wrecklunds/.
Coaldale
1-3 p.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society annual meeting and program at Coaldale Community Building, 287 CR 6, features meet and greet with snacks, business meeting, bake sale and program on the Cotopaxi-Mullins History Center. Free admission.
Moffat
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – 13th annual San Luis Valley Seed Exchange at Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa, 28640 Saguache County Road 58EE, features local vendors, food vendors, seed swap table, speakers and more.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Chaffee Home & Garden Show at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features vendors, seminars, nonprofits and food trucks. Admission costs $3 for adults and teens, free for kids younger than 12.
5-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs musician Gerry Grannell performs “an evening of Foolish Songs and Egg Foo Young” at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
St. Elmo
9 a.m.-noon – Continental Divide Trail Coalition hosts a free cross-country ski adventure along the Continental Divide starting at the St. Elmo parking lot and traveling about 4 miles round trip. Some cross-country skiing experience required. Sign up at https://continentaldividetrail.org/event/salida-ski-event-4-1-2023/.
Salida
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Makers Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos and workshops. Free admission.
7-9 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents a Locals Concert at A Church, 419 D St., with classical and jazz pieces performed by area musicians Yufen Chou, Mary Sandell, Don Grusin, David Reis, Justice Wise, André Wilkins and Katie Oglesby. Tickets cost $25, and a limited number will be available at SalidaAspenConcerts.org.
7-10 p.m. – Arthur Lee Land’s ReGroove aNation at The Nest, 507 E. U.S. 50, features AfroGrass, folk rock, EDM and the art of live looping, featuring Michael DiMartino. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Americana roots quartet Birds of Play at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Sad Hands at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., April 2
Buena Vista
5 p.m. – St. Rose of Lima Parish hosts a Passover Seder & Potluck Dinner at the church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave. Bring a side dish to share; parish will provide beef, lamb and beverages. Suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12, free for kids 5 and younger. Get tickets at church office.
Moffat
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – 13th annual San Luis Valley Seed Exchange at Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa, 28640 Saguache County Road 58EE, features local vendors, food vendors, seed swap table, speakers and more.
Poncha Springs
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Chaffee Home & Garden Show at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features vendors, seminars, nonprofits and food trucks. Admission costs $3 for adults and teens, free for kids younger than 12.
Salida
10 a.m. – Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program focuses on issues surrounding the Colorado River at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. All are welcome. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Salida Moth storytelling auditions at A Church, 419 D St. Come prepared with a 10-minute story on the topic of “What Was I Thinking?” Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4da8a72aa0f9c34-thesalida#/. Performances will be April 28-29.
11:11 a.m. – Spiritual Sunday at The Spot, 14770 U.S. 285, features herbal tea, guided meditation and tarot reading. Recommended for ages 12+; teenagers must have an adult present. Cost is $11 at https://www.thespotarkvalley.com/.
2-4 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents a Locals Concert at A Church, 419 D St., with classical and jazz pieces performed by area musicians Yufen Chou, Mary Sandell, Don Grusin, David Reis, Justice Wise, André Wilkins and Katie Oglesby. Tickets cost $25, and a limited number will be available at SalidaAspenConcerts.org.
6-8 p.m. – Cleveland comedian Tammy Pescatelli performs at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $25 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Mon., April 3
Leadville
5:15-6:30 p.m. – Colorado Mountain College Leadville’s free speaker series features “The Gentle Art of Shutting Up: Hearing Stories from Those We Can’t Stand” at the campus, 901 U.S. 24. Speaker is CSU journalism professor Michael Humphrey.
Tues., April 4
Buena Vista
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 122 Cottonwood Ave., hosts an Easter Market, which allows people who might not have the means for a holiday meal to select all they need for an Easter feast.
