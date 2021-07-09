Fri., July 9
Salida
7:30-9 p.m. – Wandering Roots Ensemble, a Chicago theater group, performs “Lungs,” a “smart and funny drama that follows a couple through the surprising life cycle of their relationship,” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Suggested for audiences 18 and older. Tickets cost $15 at salidasteamplant.com.
Sat., July 10
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – 37th Mountain Mania Car Show on East Main Street, with cars, trucks and off-road vehicles from almost every era and awards in 22 classes. Music by the Maynard Mills Blues Band from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
1 p.m. – Keeper performs at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street.
Fairplay
9 a.m. – Park County Fair cleanup/set-up day at fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St. Fair runs July 13-18.
Leadville
6 a.m. – Silver Rush 50 Run starts at base of Dutch Henri Hill, U.S. 24 and McWethy Drive. Racers take on 50 miles of extreme high altitude territory. Registration is closed.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
2:30-4 p.m. – Wandering Roots Ensemble, a Chicago theater group, performs “Lungs,” a “smart and funny drama that follows a couple through the surprising life cycle of their relationship,” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Suggested for audiences 18 and older. Tickets cost $15 at salidasteamplant.com.
6:30 p.m. – The Rusty Lungs play rock, country and bluegrass covers at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7:30-9 p.m. – Wandering Roots Ensemble, a Chicago theater group, performs “Almost Maine,” a series of loosely connected stories set in rural Maine, centralizing around the uniquely human experience of love, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Suggested for audiences 18 and older. Tickets cost $15 at salidasteamplant.com.
Sun., July 11
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Bluegrass band Meadow Mountain performs a free concert at The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in South Main.
Fairplay
Noon – Park County Fair Kickoff Parade starts on Front Street. Fair runs July 13-18 at the fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St.
Howard
5 p.m. – Potluck Ice Cream Social at Circle JC Ranch, 12430 U.S. 50, Howard, features live western/country gospel music by Kansas musician Barry Ward at 6:30 p.m. Bring ice cream, toppings or dessert and lawn chairs.
Leadville
8 a.m. – Silver Rush 50 MTB starts at base of Dutch Henri Hill, U.S. 24 and McWethy Drive. Mountain bikers take on 50 miles of extreme high altitude territory. Registration is closed.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
2:30-4 p.m. – Wandering Roots Ensemble, a Chicago theater group, performs “Almost Maine,” a series of loosely connected stories set in rural Maine, centralizing around the uniquely human experience of love, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Suggested for audiences 18 and older. Tickets cost $15 at salidasteamplant.com.
Tues., July 13
Fairplay
7 a.m. – Park County Fair begins at fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St. Events include animal check-in, ranch horse competition, utility show, rabbit show, poultry show, beer garden. Schedule at parkcofair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.