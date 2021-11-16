Weds., Nov. 17
Salida
8 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St., features Derrick Stroup with special guests Korey David and Elise Kerns. Admission costs $10.
Thurs., Nov. 18
Buena Vista
5-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at Ridgeline Signs, 518 Antero Circle, offers food, drinks and networking. Cost is $10, cash or local check only.
Salida
Noon-12:45 p.m. – Yufen’s Piano Concert Series No. 4 at A Church, 419 D St.
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
4-5:30 p.m. – Full Circle Restorative Justice hosts a Therapy Dog Meet and Greet, to provide information about becoming a therapy dog team, at the Tenderfoot Meeting Room in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St. More information at 719-530-5597 and cmerchant@fullcirclerj.org.
Fri., Nov. 19
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Five-year anniversary party at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features live music by Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band and prize drawings.
8 p.m. – Live music with Bonnie Culpepper & Friends at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Nov. 20
Buena Vista
10-11:30 a.m. – Stonecroft Buena Vista Women’s Connection at Casa del Rey Clubhouse, 27665 R 313, features program by Michelle Cartwright, special feature by Rebecca Hinds of Search & Rescue and music by Tim Inge. $10 per person, $5 for those younger than 30. RSVP to Betty, 719-395-6967, or Judy, 719-395-8230.
Salida
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Holiday Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Itty Bitty LGBTQ+ Health Fair at Sellars Project Space, 300 W. Sackett Ave., features free screenings for diabetes, blood pressure and HIV, COVID-19 and other vaccinations, consultations with The Alliance and Solvista Health and a listening booth to hear queer and gender-nonconforming issues. Register at https://www.gopfca.com.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Farmers Market at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
6-8 p.m. – Multi-artist Opening at the Sherman, 123 G St.
Tues., Nov. 23
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
