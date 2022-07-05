Larry and Cathy Coleman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends on June 25, 2022, at their son’s home in Howard.
They were married June 24, 1972, at Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
The couple met in summer 1969 when Cathy was working at The Patio Pancake Place.
She was 16 and was starting her junior year at Salida High School.
Larry was 17 and starting college at Western State in Gunnison.
They dated for three years before they were married.
Larry worked at Cotopaxi School for 31 years as a teacher, principal and superintendent, retiring in 2005.
Cathy was a stay-at-home mom, raising their sons, and then started working at the Salida Hospital as a medical transcriptionist.
She retired in 2002 to babysit their granddaughter.
After retirement the Colemans moved to Cañon City.
The couple have three sons, Tracy (Nicole) Coleman, an associate warden for Department of Corrections; Travis (Aimee) Coleman, a defense contractor in Colorado Springs; and Bryan (Tiffany) Coleman, an associate warden for the Department of Corrections.
They are also the grandparents of grandsons Cody and Ty; granddaughters Brooke, Hannah and Shealee; and have a great-grandson, Thomas.
