Dick and Cam Ziminski will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 7, 2021.
They were married Aug. 7, 1971, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
They both grew up in Kenosha and had their first date during their freshman year of high school.
They moved to Denver in 1972.
The couple have two children, Brion Ziminski and Kate Crabb.
In 2005 the Ziminskis moved to Salida and opened the San Isabel Bed and Breakfast, which they ran for 10 years.
Mrs. Ziminski also taught at Longfellow Elementary School.
Mr. Ziminski served on Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
The couple plan a private celebration.
