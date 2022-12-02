PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Laurie Violet James, a/k/a Laurie V. James, a/k/a Laurie James, Deceased

Case Number 2022PR30038

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before March 25, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Pete Cordova, #11881

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Pete Cordova, Esq.

Cordova Law Firm, LLP

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201

Phone Number: (719) 539-6679

E-mail: pete@cordovalaw.com

Fax Number: (719) 539-3020

Atty. Reg. #: 11881

Published in The Mountain Mail November 25, December 2 and 9, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.