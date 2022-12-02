PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the statutes of the State of Colorado Section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S. the personal property of:

Mrs. Earl Pearson

910 J St. D5, Salida, CO 81201

Our lien will be enforced at A & A Storage of Poncha Springs LLLP, 11190 W. Hwy 50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242

Unit Contents: Broken desk, TV, pictures, lamp, skateboard, unknown boxes

Our lien will be enforced and property disposed of at 10:00 AM 12-12-2022

Unit Number 127

Published in The Mountain Mail December 2 and 9, 2022

