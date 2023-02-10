PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE
CHAFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
Notice is hereby giventhat the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing:
Name of Project: Huggs-Curtis Sign Variance
Applicant: Charles Huggs of Huggs-Curtis LLC
Location: 12985 Highway 24/285, Johnson Village
Zone: Commercial
Request: A sign Variance for two off-premise signs in conformance with Section 8.1.6F. The signs will be located on the existing sign posts on the property.
Planner: Christie Barton, 719-530-5572, cbarton@chaffeecounty.org
Board of Adjustment Hearing: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., to be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. The meeting starts at 5:00 pm. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. If you have any comments, you may write send a comment to the planner by email, drop off a paper copy, or present your concerns at the public meeting in person or via Zoom so your comments can be made part of the record. Comments need to arrive the Thursday before the hearing by 12:00 noon to allow sufficient time for the Board or Commissions to read your letter.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual Board of Adjustment members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 10, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.