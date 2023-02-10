PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee County will hold a public hearing at the regular Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, March 7th at 9:00am at 104 Crestone Ave, Salida, to close out Colorado Division of Housing grant #20-057 regarding down payment assistance grants provided to low-income Chaffee County homebuyers through the Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT). For further information please call the CHT 719-239-1199 or email info@chaffeehousing.org.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 10, 2023
