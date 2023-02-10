PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
01/01/2023 - 01/31/2023
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 377.42; ACA Products, Inc., 700.80; Alfred Benesch & Company, 9147.25; AllMax Software, Inc., 970.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 1556.05; American Health Holding, Inc., 6.33; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 1242.09; Andrew Majeski, 108.00; Anew Septic, 800.00; Aqua Backflow, Inc., 360.00; Argys Plumbing & Heating, 225.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 6026.15; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 806.31; Atmos Energy Corporation, 18128.76; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 178.27; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 2847.89; AutoZone, 51.08; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 11434.50; Badger Meter Inc, 121.26; Bill Almquist, 116.00; BoundTree Medical, 353.55; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 723.16; Business Solutions Leasing, 1564.07; C.S. Collins Inc., 749.96; Cellco Partnership, 1241.92; CenturyLink, 617.06; Cesare, Inc, 10792.30; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 97164.00; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2018.27; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 244.50; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 493.24; Chelf Lumber Co. Inc., 249.66; Chemtrade Chemicals Corporation, 6436.20; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; City of Salida, 3507.40; Clarion Associates LLC, 1334.97; Colonial Life, 760.52; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 591.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 4086.37; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 160.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 120435.40; Colorado Firecamp, Inc., 1377.00; Colorado Mechanical Systems, LLC, 175400.60; Colorado Rural Water Association, 450.00; Comedy Works Entertainment, 600.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 107.50; Core & Main LP, 881.10; Crabtree Group, Inc., 2676.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 194.39; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1050.00; David Arkenstone, 3360.00; David Lady, 342.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 1478.56; Diesslin Structures Inc., 1500.00; DME Solutions Inc, 525.00; DPC Industries, Inc., 100.00; EasYoke Management LLC, 1222.88; Employers Council Services Inc, 29.00; EnB Janitorial LLC, 1700.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 65.00; Fantasy Faire LLC, 200.00; Faris Machinery, 1033.70; FCI IND INC, 1346.32; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1574.12; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 11604.72; Fire and Police Pension Association, 53175.54; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3138.22; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 1074.63; Galls, LLC, 459.99; Glacier Bank, 32429.76; Gobin’s Inc., 1823.89; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., 210.00; Grainger, 1080.13; Gunsmoke Towing & Recovery, LLC, 1800.00; Hale or Brian Camp, 250.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 220.93; Impresco LLC, 1157.12; International Association of Chiefs of Police, Inc, 190.00; International City Management Association Retirement Corporation, 33483.18; Irrigation Analysis, LLC, 9483.00; Jairo A Renteria, 47105.55; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jason Haug, 1510.00; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; Jennifer A Talbot, 500.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 1482.15; Judicial Arbiter Group, Inc., 2665.00; JVA, Incorporated, 4159.00; Kalamatapit Inc., 495.00; Kevin Nelson, 98.33; Kino Lorber Incorporated, 250.00; KW Construction and Restoration, 1117.99; Lars Leber, 160.00; LN Curtis & Sons, 205.78; MACK Pack LLC, 838.68; Marilyn Bouldin, 35.00; Mark Willburn, 126.74; Martin Husmann, 819.28; Materials Management Co, 515.70; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 1564.00; Michael G. Gunderman, 1110.25; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 210.12; Moltz Construction, Inc., 161072.50; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 161.00; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 4189.50; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 3643.10; Nalco Company, 11528.11; Narva Enterprises, LLC, 2145.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 265.42; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Park County Government, 200.00; Paul Ottmer, 48.00; Paymentech, LLC, 1954.68; PCA Colorado LLC, 6565.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 10395.52; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 139.56; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 14149.58; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; RAD Inc, 28.32; Richey Design LLC, 205.25; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 140.30; Russell Johnson, 159.00; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 404.23; Salida Auto & Diesel Repair LLC, 287.61; Salida Auto Parts, 1348.75; Salida High School Activities, 6545.00; Salida Hospital District, 1038.60; Salida Valley Glass Inc., 280.90; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 27610.01; Scotty P. Krob, 15000.00; Sea-Western Inc, 403.40; SESAC Rights Management Inc, 4640.90; SGS North America Inc, 2075.12; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 30206.20; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 1569.15; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 861.68; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 587.51; studioseed, LLC, 7588.75; Sydney Schieren, 9647.50; Tech Data Corporation, 2435.48; TelVue Corporation, 2413.50; Terry Allen Parker, 7858.04; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 235.88; The Neenan Company LLLP, 41521.00; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 124.72; Thryv, Inc, 18.50; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 1742.00; Transfirst Group Inc., 153.95; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 6128.99; Tripleseat Software, LLC, 3300.00; Tyler Business Forms, 2135.09; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 4123.75; UEC, LLC, 4131.52; UniFirst Corporation, 74.90; UniFirst First Aid Corp, 575.73; Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District Enterprise Fund, 200.00; US Postmaster, 1346.66; USA Blue Book, 298.66; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 115.70; Valerian LLC, 12000.00; VeriCheck, Inc., 28.78; VeriTrace, Inc, 148.45; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1510.21; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 962.02; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 841.36; Wilson Williams, LLP, 14447.00; Winsupply of Salida, 207.53; Xcel Energy - Salida, 19781.79; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 1000.00; Yeti Homes, Inc., 1920.87; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1375.00;
$1,205,661.76
Payroll Expenditure: January 2023, $578,924.95
Total January Expenditures: $1,784,586.71
Published in The Mountain Mail February 10, 2023
