Whereas, Russell Granzella is a lifelong resident of Chaffee County and has served the community in various capacities, including as a tireless advocate of youth sports, as a Board of Education member for Salida R-32-J, as a member of the Salida City Council, and as board member of the Mountain River Credit Union,
And, whereas, as a result of his numerous community contributions and many years of service, in 2018 Mr. Granzella was elected to a four-year term as Chaffee County Commissioner, commencing in January of 2019,
And, whereas, after said four-year term of dedicated service to the citizens of Chaffee County as County Commissioner, Russell Granzella, will serve at his last regular meeting on January 3, 2023,
And, whereas, Commissioner Granzella has invested time and energy in support of several committee assignments including the Airport Advisory Board, County Fair Committee, Southern Colorado Economic Development District, and Upper Arkansas Council of Governments,
And, whereas, Commissioner Granzella served during the establishment of the Chaffee Housing Authority, Chaffee Common Ground, the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, the Chaffee Outdoor Recreation Management Plan, the 2020 updated Chaffee Comprehensive Plan, and helped initiate the 2023 update to the county Land Use Code,
And, whereas, Commissioner Granzella helped to lead Chaffee County through the COVID-19 Pandemic and 2019 Decker Creek Wildfire,
And, whereas, Commissioner Granzella has shown a commitment to transparency and accountability in local government, to protecting the county from liability, and to constituent communications and support,
Therefore, we now proclaim that Commissioner Russell Granzella has served his community with distinction, that his legacy will live on in his works, and that we fervently hope he will continue to serve Chaffee County through the many community organizations that he supports,
And we further proclaim, that members of the community be encouraged to express their gratitude to Commissioner Granzella for his four years of service as County Commissioner.
Adopted and approved by the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners on January 3, 2023.
