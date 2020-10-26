Three more Buena Vista Correctional Complex staff members and two more inmates were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 by Chaffee County Public Health and Colorado Department of Corrections Friday.
CCPH also reported one additional community member who tested positive for the virus.
Total number of cases for the pandemic was at 399 Friday with the number of cases reported in the last 7 days at 32.
Distribution of cases among the general community was about equal for the north and south ends of the county.
The majority of community and corrections staff cases were listed as resting at home.
