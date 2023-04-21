Dear Editor:
Salida Aspen Concerts wants to thank this community for your support of our Locals Concerts. The two concerts showcasing local musicians to raise funds for our summer concert season were very successful.
We appreciate the following incredibly talented people who donated their time and expertise: Dr. Yufen Chou, Don Grusin, Katie Oglesby, David Reis, Mary Sandell, André Wilkins and Justice Wise.
We would also like to thank Soulcraft Brewing, Cindy Flanagan of Maverick Wine Company, The Mountain Mail, Ark Valley Voice, KHEN and Heart of the Rockies Radio.
A special thanks goes to Andrea Mossman with A Church, who made the concerts flow flawlessly and the entire process of renting a facility truly a pleasure. We are grateful to live in a community that supports the arts.
Sheryl Wight,
Board of Directors,
Salida Aspen Concerts
