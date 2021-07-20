Chaffee County commissioners, acting as the county’s 1041 permitting authority, will review the draft 10-year 1041 permit extension request by Blue Triton Brands for groundwater well pumping operations at their Ruby Mountain Springs site near Nathrop at 1 p.m. today during the commissioners’ regular meeting.
The extension hearing has concluded, but interested members of the public can still provide feedback on the permit by close of business July 27, via email at chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org.
A draft of the permit is available at www.chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/73135.pdf.
Deliberations are expected to conclude Aug. 3, before the permit authority makes a final determination.
The public may attend the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 1-669-900-6833 and use ID 109 079 543.
Limited space will also be available for in-person attendance at the commissioners’ meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
