First Flight

NamePlaceScore

Patsy OchsFirst net72

Tami SmithFirst gross  76

Patti StringerSecond net88

Lita VanCleaveSecond gross  73

Kathleen ComesThird net  78

Becky HammerThird gross 90

Second Flight

NamePlaceScore

Lori DavisFirst net73

Cindy ChamplinFirst gross94

Anna MantellaroSecond net74

Edna CardellSecond gross98

Janine MarrThird net75

CJ ArgysThird gross98

Third Flight

NamePlaceScore

Rohnda MoltzFirst net71

Gloria WhitemainFirst gross104

Judy CurranSecond net74

Cheryl RamySecond gross105

Laura ClarkThird net77

Deb GobinThird gross107

First Flight

NamePlaceScore

Roni MartinFirst net72

Erin BullFirst gross113

Diana McDonaldSecond net75

Raedell TruebloodSecond gross115

Sheila VeazyThird net75

Shirley DominickThird gross116 

Closest to the hole – Holes 6/15

Flight 1 and 2 – Tammy Smith

Flight 3 and 4 – Rohnda Moltz

Closest to the hole – Holes 8/17

Flight 1 and 2 – Lori Davis

Flight 3 and 4 – Roni Martin

Longest Drive – Holes 9/18

Flight 1 and 2 – Patti Stringer

Flight 3 and 4 – Dody Schulze

Most accurate drive - Hole 5/14

Flight 1 and 2 – Patti Stringer

Flight 3 and 4 – Lynn Schultz

