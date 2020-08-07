First Flight
NamePlaceScore
Patsy OchsFirst net72
Tami SmithFirst gross 76
Patti StringerSecond net88
Lita VanCleaveSecond gross 73
Kathleen ComesThird net 78
Becky HammerThird gross 90
Second Flight
NamePlaceScore
Lori DavisFirst net73
Cindy ChamplinFirst gross94
Anna MantellaroSecond net74
Edna CardellSecond gross98
Janine MarrThird net75
CJ ArgysThird gross98
Third Flight
NamePlaceScore
Rohnda MoltzFirst net71
Gloria WhitemainFirst gross104
Judy CurranSecond net74
Cheryl RamySecond gross105
Laura ClarkThird net77
Deb GobinThird gross107
First Flight
NamePlaceScore
Roni MartinFirst net72
Erin BullFirst gross113
Diana McDonaldSecond net75
Raedell TruebloodSecond gross115
Sheila VeazyThird net75
Shirley DominickThird gross116
Closest to the hole – Holes 6/15
Flight 1 and 2 – Tammy Smith
Flight 3 and 4 – Rohnda Moltz
Closest to the hole – Holes 8/17
Flight 1 and 2 – Lori Davis
Flight 3 and 4 – Roni Martin
Longest Drive – Holes 9/18
Flight 1 and 2 – Patti Stringer
Flight 3 and 4 – Dody Schulze
Most accurate drive - Hole 5/14
Flight 1 and 2 – Patti Stringer
Flight 3 and 4 – Lynn Schultz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.