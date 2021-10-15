All-State players
Senior Dave Salvi
Senior John Stokes
Senior Rich Young
Junior Steve Davis
Senior Steve Lucero
Sophomore Terry Gipson
All-Conference players
Offense
Senior Rich Young
Senior Tom Murphy
Senior Rick Myers
Junior Steve Davis
Senior Captain Dave Salvi
Junior Larry Medina
Sophomore Terry Gipson
Senior Captain Tim Berry
Senior Ed Budd
Defense
Junior George Osborne
Senior John Stokes
Senior Tim Berry
Junior Jim Passarelli
Senior Steve Lucero
Senior Leo Leonardi
Senior Doug Davis
Senior Rich Young
Senior Mike Argys
