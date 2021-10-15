All-State players

Senior Dave Salvi

Senior John Stokes

Senior Rich Young

Junior Steve Davis

Senior Steve Lucero

Sophomore Terry Gipson

All-Conference players

Offense

Senior Rich Young 

Senior Tom Murphy

Senior Rick Myers

Junior Steve Davis

Senior Captain Dave Salvi 

Junior Larry Medina

Sophomore Terry Gipson 

Senior Captain Tim Berry

Senior Ed Budd

Defense

Junior George Osborne

Senior John Stokes

Senior Tim Berry

Junior Jim Passarelli

Senior Steve Lucero

Senior Leo Leonardi

Senior Doug Davis

Senior Rich Young

Senior Mike Argys

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.