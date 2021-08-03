Chaffee County 4-H members brought projects they have worked on for a year to the Chaffee County Fair in hopes of winning a champion ribbon to send their projects on to the State Fair.
Results of the 2021 4-H Indoor Projects are:
Foods
Overall Grand Champion: Nola Tracy – Avocado Tree.
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Cole Shively – Soft Maple Sugar Cookie.
Gardening
Nola Tracy: Avocado Tree – Champion.
Evelyn Hachmann: Garden Pests Display – Reserve Champion.
Cooking 101
Cole Shively: Soft Maple Sugar Cookies – Champion.
Hailey Hampa: Red Ribbon.
Beekeeping
Ian Helland: Bee Products Display – Champion.
Cake Decorating:
Overall Grand Champion: Tanner Shellabarger – Antlers & Camo Cake.
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Waverly Moore – Raft in the Ocean.
Unit 1
Waverly Moore: Raft in the Ocean – Champion
Zailee Saari: Flash Cake – Reserve Champion.
Unit 2
Rivers Hill: Flower Garden – Champion.
Unit 3
Tanner Shellabarger: Antlers & Camo Cake – Champion.
Shooting Sports
Overall Grand Champion: Raymond Harvey.
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Trace Tweddell.
Junior Display Boards
Trace Tweddell: Blue – Champion .22 Rifle.
Caleb Moen: Blue – Champion Archery.
Levi Windle: Blue – Reserve Champion Archery.
Intermediate Display Boards
Emma McWhirter: Blue – Champion Archery.
Kaitlyn Jones: Blue – Champion .22 Pistol.
Tristan Jones: Blue – Champion Muzzleloader.
Senior Display Boards
Tucker Tweddell: Blue – Champion Shotgun.
Aiden Streeter: Blue – Champion Muzzleloader.
Clara Streeter: Blue – Champion Archery.
Intermediate Stand-Alone Exhibits
Raymond Harvey: Blue – Champion .22 Rifle.
Senior Stand-Alone Exhibits
Aspen Stearns: Blue – Champion .22 Pistol.
Woodworking-8
Overall Grand Champion: Tristan Jones – Computer Desk.
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Jones – Collapsible Work Bench.
Unit 1
Emmett Hachmann: Pokemon Ball – Blue – Champion.
Hailey Hampa: Cedar Flower Box – Blue – Reserve Champion.
Unit 2
Liberty Wertz: American Girl Doll Bed – Blue – Champion.
Unit 3
Kaitlyn Jones: Collapsible Work Bench – Blue – Champion.
Unit 4
Tristan Jones: Computer Desk – Blue – Champion.
Raymond Harvey: Shelf – Blue – Reserve Champion.
STEM Projects-4
Overall Grand Champion: Josiah Wertz – Ohm’s Resistor.
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Lucas Lin – Wooden Catapult.
Robotics
Lucas Lin: Wooden Catapult/Trebuchet – Blue – Champion.
Ryder Moore: Metal Framed Catapult/ Trebuchet – Blue – Reserve Champion.
Computer
Joseph Windle: Scratch Coding –Blue – Champion.
Electricity
Josiah Wertz: Ohm’s Resistor – Blue – Champion.
Crafts & Hobbies
Overall Grand Champion: Chase Shellabarger – Bear Picture Leather Carving.
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Jamie Nall – Hot Air Balloon.
Photography Unit 1
Jamie Nall: Hot Air Balloon – Blue – Champion.
Lily Sparks: Butterfly with Pink Flower – Red .
Leathercraft
Chase Shellabarger: Bear Picture Leather Carving – Blue – Champion.
Ceramics Unit 6
Zachary Leon: Blue Mug – Blue – Junior Champion.
Aberlyn Leon: Owl Bowl – Blue – Intermediate Champion.
Scrapbooking
Meghan Anderson: Explore the World – Blue – Champion.
ShyAnne Tweddell: Alaska & Beach Trip – Blue – Reserve Champion.
Visual Arts Portfolio Pathways
Kamryn Everett: Dragonfly Painting – Blue – Champion.
Visual Arts Sketchbook Crossroads
Kamryn Everett: Horse Sketch – Blue – Champion.
Home Design & Decor
Raeann Shively: Kitchen Remodel – Blue – Champion.
Needlework
Shiloh Wertz: Cactus Cross Stitch – Blue – Champion.
Artistic Clothing Creative Sewing
Liberty Wertz: Game Pillow – Blue – Champion.
Cloverbuds-10
Easton Hachmann: Fly Tying Hook.
Sophie Windle: Tie Dye T-shirt.
The exhibits will remain on display in the Exhibit Hall through Saturday.
For additional information on projects available through 4-H and how to enroll, contact the Chaffee County Extension Office at 719-539-6447.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.