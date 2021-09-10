Date Type Time Opponent Location
Sept. 3 Meet TBD Away Arapahoe
Sept. 11. Meet TBD Away Alamosa
Sept, 18. Meet TBD Away Gunnison
Sept. 21. Meet TBD AwayBuena Vista
Sept. 25. Meet TBD AwayKansas University
Oct. 2. Meet 9 a.m. Home Vandaveer Ranch
Oct. 8. Tri-Peaks League Meet TBD Away Monument Valley Park
Oct. 21 Regional Meet TBD AwayEl Pomar Sports Complex
Oct. 30 State Meet TBD AwayNorris Penrose Event Center
