Date        Type Time Opponent Location 

Sept. 3     Meet TBD Away Arapahoe

Sept. 11.  Meet TBD Away Alamosa

Sept, 18.  Meet TBD Away  Gunnison

Sept. 21.  Meet TBD AwayBuena Vista

Sept. 25.  Meet TBD AwayKansas University

Oct. 2.     Meet 9 a.m. Home Vandaveer Ranch

Oct. 8.     Tri-Peaks League Meet TBD Away Monument Valley Park

Oct. 21     Regional Meet TBD AwayEl Pomar Sports Complex

Oct. 30       State Meet TBD AwayNorris Penrose Event Center

