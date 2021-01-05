New Year’s Day 5K female results:

Place     Name     Time

1.     Molly McMurry     23:30

2.     Jennie Foyle     24:18

3.     Brandi Blade     24:40

4.     Nora Paschall     25:01

5.     Mandy Paschall     25:03

6.     Janie Hayes     25:40

7.     Kari Vanderburg     27:00

8.     Scout McMurry     27:38

9.     Jennifer McMurry     28:26

10.     Eiley Blondeau     28:33

11.     Amy Reed     29:40

12.     Tessa Lance     29:44

13.     L Swan     30:09

14.     Livia Blondeau     31:00

15.     Adelaide Leavens     32:30

16.     Leah Paschall     32:35

17.     Kelsey Urie     34:38

18.     Jill Blondeau     35:54

19.     Sarah Romack     36:43

20.     Anna Paschall     38:14

21.     Rachel Link     38:31

22.     Eden Blondeau     38:54

23.     Jill Kirk     44:11

24.     Amy Hammond     44:37

25.     B. Tubbs-Oberheide     44:42

26.     Katherine Larkin     47:10

27.     Shelley Schreiner     50:30

New Year’s Day 5K male results:

Place     Name     Time

1.     Elijah Wilcox     18:07

2.     Kenny Wilcox     18:07

3.     Jeason Murphy     18:26

4.     Grank DeCew     18:31

5.     Zeke Wilcox     19:34

6.     Dolan Potts     21:37

7.     Izayah Baxter     22:21

8.     Jeffrey Tipton     23:02

9.     Steve Chambers     23:21

10.     Ken McMurry     23:43

11.     Jimmy Bisese     23:50

12.     Michael Clark     25:09

13.     Travis Atwood     27:00

14.     Randy Butler     27:05

15.     Joe Zimmerman     29:13

16.     Matt Stjernholm     34:38

17.     Chud Schilling     34:38

18.     Hudson Blondeau     34:40

19.     Aaron Blondeau     37:40

20.     Donovan Paschall     38:16

21.     Randy Canney     41:09

22.     James Oberheide     44:11

