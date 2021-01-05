New Year’s Day 5K female results:
Place Name Time
1. Molly McMurry 23:30
2. Jennie Foyle 24:18
3. Brandi Blade 24:40
4. Nora Paschall 25:01
5. Mandy Paschall 25:03
6. Janie Hayes 25:40
7. Kari Vanderburg 27:00
8. Scout McMurry 27:38
9. Jennifer McMurry 28:26
10. Eiley Blondeau 28:33
11. Amy Reed 29:40
12. Tessa Lance 29:44
13. L Swan 30:09
14. Livia Blondeau 31:00
15. Adelaide Leavens 32:30
16. Leah Paschall 32:35
17. Kelsey Urie 34:38
18. Jill Blondeau 35:54
19. Sarah Romack 36:43
20. Anna Paschall 38:14
21. Rachel Link 38:31
22. Eden Blondeau 38:54
23. Jill Kirk 44:11
24. Amy Hammond 44:37
25. B. Tubbs-Oberheide 44:42
26. Katherine Larkin 47:10
27. Shelley Schreiner 50:30
New Year’s Day 5K male results:
Place Name Time
1. Elijah Wilcox 18:07
2. Kenny Wilcox 18:07
3. Jeason Murphy 18:26
4. Grank DeCew 18:31
5. Zeke Wilcox 19:34
6. Dolan Potts 21:37
7. Izayah Baxter 22:21
8. Jeffrey Tipton 23:02
9. Steve Chambers 23:21
10. Ken McMurry 23:43
11. Jimmy Bisese 23:50
12. Michael Clark 25:09
13. Travis Atwood 27:00
14. Randy Butler 27:05
15. Joe Zimmerman 29:13
16. Matt Stjernholm 34:38
17. Chud Schilling 34:38
18. Hudson Blondeau 34:40
19. Aaron Blondeau 37:40
20. Donovan Paschall 38:16
21. Randy Canney 41:09
22. James Oberheide 44:11
