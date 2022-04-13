by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
Salida Schools Art Council will host its Spring Collage Concert Fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Salida High School commons and main gym, 26 Jones Ave.
The concert is a community-wide event where K-12 students in the visual arts display and sell their work, and performing arts students perform in band, choir and drama.
Among the art contributions are K-12 art card packs, 6-by-6-inch mini canvases and mugs. More than 20 local professional artists have also donated work for the cause, which will be sold via silent auction. Salida School Arts Council is also asking for an entry donation to the event.
Money generated at the Spring Collage Concert will go toward scholarships for seniors pursuing majors or minors in the performing or visual arts at the college/university level.
The National Art Honor Society and visual arts students at Salida High School will help run the Collage Concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.