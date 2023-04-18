This year’s girls’ golf team is full of hard workers who enjoy the sport, head coach Tami Smith said.
In her third year as an active coach at Salida High School, Smith said she hopes to have team players and hard workers on her team, and she wants people to enjoy the sport and have fun.
“Every day is different, every hole and shot is different, but to still be able to walk away after 18 holes and say ‘that was fun’” is her goal, she said.
Smith gained her experience mostly by playing golf recreationally and said she became a coach because she wanted to be able to share what she loves about the sport.
Growing up in Orem, Utah, Smith started playing golf when she was around 6 or 7 years old. She moved to Salida when she was 13. The high school golf coaches wanted her to play for the school team, she said, “but every year I told them no.”
Four years on the high school cheerleading team taught her work ethic and sportsmanship, however, and Smith said she firmly believes a good coach can make all the difference in a sport.
Smith played golf until she got hit by a golf ball. “I picked it up again right after high school and I’ve never put down a club since,” she said.
Aiming high, Smith said she wants to take the team to state, land in the top five of the region and have all four players earn individual medals. The team all strives for their goals, she said.
Assistant coach Russ Johnson said he values the camaraderie and friendships that get built within teams, and he hopes to teach the girls the fundamentals of the sport.
Johnson grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, and played golf recreationally in high school. He really got into it when he moved to Salida in 2005 though, he said.
