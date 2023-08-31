Dear Editor:
In the article “To turf or not to turf” (Aug. 22) Jon Fritz was quoted saying, ”Growing grass here is like rowing upstream. But the color green is really good for your health.” The notion that green plastic is health-giving is unclear to me. Why is it that people adorn their homes with colorful fragrant live flowers rather than plastic replicas that outgas chemicals?
Plastic turf results in water runoff, dry lifeless soil and microplastic particles that pollute the environment and end up in the tissues of animals, fish and eventually us. The standard American lawn requires lots of municipal water and chemicals to maintain that are unsustainable.
When you allow weeds to grow, water from the sky returns to groundwater or evaporates. Or better, you can plant native grasses and shrubs to grow with your flowers and trees. This returns rainwater to groundwater and creates a natural landscape.
I myself purchased native grass seeds from Western Native Seed in Coaldale and used the seeds to replenish my yard several years ago. A native grass yard is virtually maintenance free and requires no watering. I appreciated the natural beauty and enjoyed it from my deck.
It seems to me that we are moving toward a lifestyle of plastic materials and artificial things replacing wood and handcrafted objects. In a time of aridification of the West through decreasing rainfall, we should be more mindful about our choices. Water is a gift of this planet and a resource to be treasured and used wisely.
Vince Palermo,
Salida
