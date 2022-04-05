“Fun is my No. 1 priority,” girls’ head golf coach Tami Smith said. “I want them to enjoy the sport as much as I do.”
Besides having fun, Smith does not have any big expectations for the team heading into the season. “I want them to set their goals and manage their expectations for themselves,” she said. “My goal is for them to be able to continue golf throughout their life.”
This marks Smith’s third season as head coach, but her first season was canceled due to the pandemic.
She has been playing golf since she was 19 and brings more than a decade of experience to the team. “I just decided to pick it up after I graduated,” she said, “and haven’t stopped playing since.”
Both of her parents played golf, and she loves being able to be outdoors while playing. “The golf courses are beautiful,” she said, “so it’s nice to be out here.”
Smith holds team qualifiers before every tournament. She said it is a way for the team to practice playing in a competitive setting. “I try to get them as much playtime as possible,” she said.
The team currently has 11 regular-season competitions on the schedule, which is the maximum allowed. “I feel like we have a lot of experience under our belt,” she said. “They know what to expect going into the tournaments.”
One of Smith’s strengths as a coach is the mental aspect of golf. “I love her; she’s great,” said senior Mya Rollo. “She’s so good at mentally preparing us.”
Smith is assisted by Russ Johnson this season. “He comes in with a lot of technical knowledge of the game,” she said. “He’s a good asset to the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.