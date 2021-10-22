Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will partner with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to offer a free mobile community vaccination clinic from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today.
The clinic will be in the west entrance parking lot at the Outpatient Pavilion at HRRMC, 1000 Rush Drive.
Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments can also be made via mobilevax.us/southeast if desired, a press release stated.
Flu vaccines and all emergency use authorized and FDA-approved brands of COVID-19 vaccines will be available.
To access the vaccination bus, enter the HRRMC campus by turning on to CR 154 from Colo. 291. Make a left onto Rush Drive and follow signs to the parking lot behind the Outpatient Pavilion.
Parking will be available on site, and the vaccine clinic bus will be parked outside.
Community members coming to the clinic to receive a COVID-19 booster shot should confirm they received a completed series of the Pfizer-BioNTech brand of vaccine.
Completion of that series must have been a minimum of six months prior to Oct. 22.
No ID or insurance is required for the clinic, which is completely free of charge.
Those intending to receive a second shot or booster shot for COVID-19 are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card with them.
For more information and to access patient registration forms for the clinic, visit https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.