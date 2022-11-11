Editor's note: This story updates a previously published article.
Chaffee County’s newest county commissioner is former Salida Mayor P.T. Wood.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday Wood had a vote count of 5,592, defeating Republican candidate Brandon Becker, who received 3,853 votes, and unaffiliated candidate Adriane Kuhn, who garnered 1,926 votes.
Wood will represent District 3, the seat currently held by Rusty Granzella.
Wood said he is excited to get to work.
He said he thought the commissioners have the opportunity to do some really amazing things with the county.
One of the things he is looking forward to is “digging right in” on Module 2 of the Chaffee County Land Use Code, which is in the process of being updated.
“It’s right up my alley. I’m really excited about it,” Wood said.
Wood will be sworn in by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy at the Jan. 10 Chaffee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
In the other contested county office, Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell retained her office against write-in candidate Elaine Allemang by a large majority.
Mitchell received 8,415 votes to Allemang’s 1,176.
Mitchell said, “I’m humbled by all the support I have received over the past two years. Democracy wins.”
All other county offices, including those held by Treasurer Delores “Dee Dee” Copper, Sheriff John Spezze and Coroner Jeff Graf were uncontested.
Rick Roberts’ bid for the office of Chaffee County assessor was also uncontested.
