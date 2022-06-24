As the real estate market shows signs of an interest rate-driven cooling, both buyers and sellers are asking the same question: What can I expect? The answer to both is: steady as she goes, but that means different things for each one.
For sellers, the cooling market means gone are the days, at least temporarily, of putting a sign in your front yard, allowing showings for a few days, then sifting through the multiple offers flooding in to find which buyer is the most desperate to purchase your home.
While multiple offers are still a possibility if the home is well priced, buyers are likely to be taking a more measured approach when making offers. While cash buyers are largely unaffected by higher interest rates, for borrowers higher rates mean a firmer cap set on what they are prepared to offer.
One thing we are seeing is an increase in the number of new listings hitting the market. More inventory means more discerning buyers, so for sellers there is a need to pay closer attention to how the home is presented for the market. Curb appeal, getting on top of that deferred maintenance checklist and decluttering the inside of your home become more important to stand out in a more buyer-centric market.
For buyers, the cooling market brings with it both advantages and drawbacks. On the plus side of the ledger, less of a “feeding frenzy” feel to the market means less competition, and less likelihood of being beaten to the punch by overly aggressive, cashed-up buyers.
Solid offers with financing involved will begin to have more appeal to sellers as their definition of the “unicorn buyer” begins to shift. Price reductions too become more of a possibility as motivated sellers adjust to this new reality and increased competition.
The potential downside for buyers comes along if prices do not cool in the same proportion as interest rates climb, putting a squeeze on purchasing power.
One important reminder for both buyers and sellers is that while interest rates hovering between 5 and 6 percent seem high compared to what we have been used to over the last few years, they are still relatively low when compared to historical averages.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
