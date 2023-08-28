Mary Jo Hamilton won the first flight of the Ladies Golf Club Championship tournament Saturday and Sunday at Salida Golf Club with a gross score of 179 and a net of 141, for a prize of $80.
Janine Marr came in second, grossing 180 with a net of 132, to win $60.
Six players competed in the first flight and eight in the second.
In the second flight, with the same prizes as the first flight, Linda Cutrara won with a gross of 212 and a net of 156. Raedell Trueblood took second with a gross of 213 and net of 157.
Terry Stevens of Buena Vista also had the second lowest gross score at 213.
Player Rohnda Moltz of Salida said the tournament went great for her – although her team had some struggles, they had some good hits, too.
She has been competing in this tournament for about 10 years, she said. Her favorite hole this year was hole 6, which she parred.
The weather was really cooperative, Salidan Edna Cardell said. This year’s group was the smallest she can remember, she said, as usually there are 25-30 players. Cardell has been competing in the tournament since 2016.
