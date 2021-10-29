Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday it has officially closed Independence Pass for the season.
The Colo. 82 roadway closed at 7 p.m. Monday due to a winter storm, and that closure was extended into the seasonal winter closure.
Gates will continue to be closed near Aspen and Twin Lakes.
The safety closure is to keep maintenance equipment operators and the traveling public safe during the winter season, CDOT reported.
Plowing steep switchbacks on Colo. 82 on either side of the pass is not safe during winter months and sections of the roadway are exposed to significant avalanche hazard.
During winter months, heavy snowfall at the highest elevations of the pass makes it impossible to travel.
Independence Pass is generally open during summer months, from Memorial Day through November, depending on weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.