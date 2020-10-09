To reduce the chance of an animal vehicle collision CDOT advises these safety precautions:
• Slow down. Traveling at high speeds increases the danger of a crash. Moderate speeds maintain a driver’s reaction time and allow an appropriate response to animals on or near roads.
• Stay alert. Pay close attention to the roadway, particularly while driving between dusk and dawn.
This is when deer and other common wildlife are most active and more likely to be crossing roadways.
Flickering headlights from oncoming cars or tail lights of the vehicles in front of you, may indicate an animal crossing the road.
• Scan ahead. Watch for movement and shining eyes along roadsides.
If you see one animal, you should expect it will be accompanied by others.
• Obey traffic signs. Many highways have wildlife warning signs intended to alert motorists of known wildlife movement areas.
Though incidents can happen anywhere, transportation authorities attempt to reduce the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions by posting signage and lowering speeds in areas where wildlife are active.
• Give warning. When animals are seen on or near the road, slow down or stop (if no other cars are behind you), honk the horn and flash headlights.
This warns the animal to avoid the road and alerts other drivers in oncoming vehicles to the potential hazard.
• Always wear seat belts. Unfortunately, not every collision is avoidable, and the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration state that the risk of serious injury and death in a crash is reduced by half when seat belts are worn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.