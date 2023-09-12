After a rocky start in Leadville, the Salida Racing high school mountain bike team bounced back to place second overall behind Durango at their Glenwood Springs race, held at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley.
The day was hot and dusty, coach Rob Kelley said, on a 5.5-mile looped course with 646 feet of climbing per lap. Running clockwise, the course included a tough grass start and double-track climb from the CMC campus and wound around with some single-track with nice open sections that made passing less of an issue, he said.
Freshman Emery Kelley won her category with a time of 1 hour, 2 minutes, 8 seconds. Freshman June Hamilton placed ninth in 1:15:00.
Sophomore Chloe Kelley took third with a time of 1:10:09, followed by sophomore Graysa Kindle in fourth at 1:12:40. “They both got really good starts,” coach Kelley said.
Of the junior varsity girls, junior Izzy Hughes did really well, he said. She had a rough start in the Leadville race, and this race started similarly, but then in the second lap she started passing a lot of people and ended up in sixth place.
On varsity, senior Hayden Bevington took sixth with a time of 1:24:51. “It was an unfortunate situation because the girl who won, Rose Horning from Leadville, (was leading); there were four girls behind her, three from Durango, and they were working together and pacelining,” Kelley explained, meaning they would switch off who rode in front.
“When you’re in front going into the wind you’re doing 30 percent more work than the person behind you,” he said. Bevington was just off the back of the paceliners, but she couldn’t quite catch up and join the pack.
Luke Regan placed first for sophomore boys with a time of 0:57:27, and Lennon Helm was second at 0:57:59. “I’ve never seen a first and second (placer) in a Salida race,” Kelley said.
“After the first lap they were probably 45 seconds behind the leader,” he said. “They come flying through the feed zone looking great going into the second lap.”
It was a kind of hot day to start off, Regan said, “but after hanging out with the other kids before the race, it got me ready mentally.”
He said the second lap, while riding with some teammates including Helm, was his favorite part, because they were helping each other out.
His win was a surprise, he said, because he started in 20th. “I didn’t think I could do it. My strategy was to kind of find kids riding in a group and tail them … and kind of leapfrogging my way up.”
Helm said this race proves what he can do. “I can beat the leaders.” At the beginning of the second lap he was riding in first, he said, which was where he felt best.
“During the first lap I was not feeling the greatest,” he said, when the top Montrose athlete was pulling ahead of him, but he persevered, trusting how he felt.
Sophomore Joe Anch had some rough spots on the course. Anch started in 20th and got up to sixth, crashed, ended up around 20th again, fought his way back to sixth, crashed again and finished 13th with a time of 1:02:59.
Of the varsity boys, Amato Halenda placed 15th with a time of 1:24:51.
For freshmen boys, Jack Baker placed sixth with a time of 1:00:03, notably after playing football the night before, getting to the site at 1 a.m. and being up and ready for the first race of the day at 8:30, Kelley said.
Freshman Seth Sutton was doing well until his front wheel flattened twice.
See results at: https://my.raceresult.com/260827/results#0_605C28.
