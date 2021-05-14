 June 17

The High Side Grill

7 p.m.

The Bruce Hayes Band

Free to the public

 

 

June 18

Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park

Noon

Pint & a Half

2 p.m.

Groove Speak

4 p.m.

Round House Assembly

6 p.m.

Dragondeer

Ticketed event

 

 

June 19

Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park

Noon

Lola Rising

2 p.m.

Heavy Diamond Ring

4 p.m.

Blue Recluse

6 p.m.

Leadville Cherokee

Ticketed event

 

 

June 20

Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park

Noon

The Fabulous Boogienauts

1:30 p.m.

Hot Bundle Trio

2:30 p.m.

Mo’Champipple & the Miso Horns

 

Free to the public, but attendees must be preregistered to keep track of numbers.

