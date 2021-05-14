June 17
The High Side Grill
7 p.m.
The Bruce Hayes Band
Free to the public
June 18
Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park
Noon
Pint & a Half
2 p.m.
Groove Speak
4 p.m.
Round House Assembly
6 p.m.
Dragondeer
Ticketed event
June 19
Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park
Noon
Lola Rising
2 p.m.
Heavy Diamond Ring
4 p.m.
Blue Recluse
6 p.m.
Leadville Cherokee
Ticketed event
June 20
Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park
Noon
The Fabulous Boogienauts
1:30 p.m.
Hot Bundle Trio
2:30 p.m.
Mo’Champipple & the Miso Horns
Free to the public, but attendees must be preregistered to keep track of numbers.
