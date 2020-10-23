PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of SCOTT WILLIAM ASKWIG a/k/a SCOTT W. ASKWIG a/k/a SCOTT ASKWIG, Deceased

Case No:  20 PR 30020

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before February 9, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Jeffrey J. Askwig

3176 E. Walnut Way

Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121

Stacie N. Shirley #42680

BuxmanKwitek, P.C.

Attorneys for Personal Representative

601 N. Main St., Suite 200

Pueblo, CO  81003

Phone: (719) 544-5081; Fax: (719) 546-3457

Email: sshirley@pueblolawyers.com

Published in The Mountain Mail October 9, 16 and 23, 2020

