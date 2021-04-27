First Flight

First Place – Eric Johnson and Mike Cooper, 63

Second Place – Nick Lusero and Dave Chelf, 64

Third Place – Eric Moltz and Art Gentile, 65

Second Flight

First Place – Rob Martellaro and John Dodgen, 65

Second Place – Scott Breunich and Ryan Taverna, 67

Third Place – Gene Heidel and Doug Seeley, 68

Third Flight

First Place – Kirby O’Conner and Eric O’Conner, 63

Second Place – Jeff Krieves and Fred Maxwell, 64

Third Place – Bill Masse and Don Hayes, 65

Fourth Flight

First Place – Brian Smith and Tami Smith, 63

Closest to the pin on hole 6 or 15 – Mike Mendicino

Closest to the ping on hole 8 or 17 – Marc Martellaro

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.