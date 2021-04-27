First Flight
First Place – Eric Johnson and Mike Cooper, 63
Second Place – Nick Lusero and Dave Chelf, 64
Third Place – Eric Moltz and Art Gentile, 65
Second Flight
First Place – Rob Martellaro and John Dodgen, 65
Second Place – Scott Breunich and Ryan Taverna, 67
Third Place – Gene Heidel and Doug Seeley, 68
Third Flight
First Place – Kirby O’Conner and Eric O’Conner, 63
Second Place – Jeff Krieves and Fred Maxwell, 64
Third Place – Bill Masse and Don Hayes, 65
Fourth Flight
First Place – Brian Smith and Tami Smith, 63
Closest to the pin on hole 6 or 15 – Mike Mendicino
Closest to the ping on hole 8 or 17 – Marc Martellaro
