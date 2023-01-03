Central Colorado Humanists will host a Sunday Science program Jan. 8 on the topic of walking the Camino de Santiago, a network of pilgrimages leading to the shrine of the apostle St. James in northwestern Spain.
The program will start at 10 a.m. at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
The 1,200-year-old Camino de Santiago, known in English as the Way of St. James, provides the pilgrim with a way to temporarily disconnect from normal life by going on a long walk and connecting deeply with nature, with others and with one’s self, a press release stated.
Speakers will be Marilyn Bouldin, Jane Gilden and Jonathan Stalls. Bouldin and Gilden recently walked 483 miles on the Camino Frances, and Stalls has extensive long-distance walking experiences.
Bouldin, who has a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Colorado, has worked in nursing for 50 years. She said her primary area of interest is promoting a healthy aging community, and she is on a mission to inspire more people to incorporate walking into their daily lives.
Gilden holds a master’s degree in nursing from Regis University and said she is passionate about outdoor activities including very long walks.
Stalls walked across the U. S. in 2010 and has continued his journeys on foot as a “walking artist” with Intrinsic Paths. His creative work consists of pen-and-ink drawing, writing poetry, storytelling with the Pedestrian Dignity Project, economic and racial justice organizing, meditative practices and creating/scouting long-distance walking routes.
Admission is free and the public is invited. Masks are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.