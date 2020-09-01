Date Time Opponent Location
Sept. 4 TBD Alamosa Alamosa
Sept. 12 TBD Alamosa Alamosa
Sept. 19 TBD Buena Vista Buena Vista
Sept. 19 TBD Gunnison Gunnison
Sept. 26 10:15 a.m. TBA Vandaveer Ranch, Salida
Oct. 2 TBD Tri-Peaks League Vanguard, Monument Valley Park
Oct. 9 TBD Regional Meet Elmwood Golf Club, Florence
Oct. 27 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. State Norris Penrose, Colorado Springs
