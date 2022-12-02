This year’s basketball team is one of the closest groups of guys head coach Adam Christensen has seen in his time coaching, he said.
The team lost four seniors last year but kept almost all of their starters. “It’s the same guys getting better and better every year,” he said.
Their long-term goal this season is to step by step win a league championship, he said, which he thinks they can do because of the team’s experience, time working together and physical height.
Christensen noted this season’s team is a group that cares about each other, as people, and not just as athletes, which he said was the biggest thing he noticed was unique about them.
“We talk about being a basketball family, and I think it’s developed over the past half-dozen years, constantly talking about it and showing it,” he said. “It’s been a long time in the making.”
High school sports are about relationships, he said, and he hopes he can pass that onto his team.
Christensen said the nonleague schedule has high-quality opponents that will test the team with experience. “But hopefully, if nothing else, they teach us to win late in the season,” he said.
This is Christensen’s second year as head coach but his 11th season with the team, as he was an assistant coach for nine years. “I thought it would be more Xs and Os,” he said. “You find out coaching is all about building relationships with players.”
Christensen went to Salida High School as a student and played several sports there, including basketball. Being a student athlete taught him the importance of dedication to a bigger cause, which he said he values in a team – putting in the time, sweat, energy and sacrifice to become great.
