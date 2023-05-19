Angel of Mount Shavano 

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 Scholarships 

Sarah Chick  $1,000

Nina Haas  $1,000

Megan Rhude  $1,000

Helen Bloomberg 

Scholarship 

Nina Haas  $2,500

Eric O’Connor  $2,500

Amy Adams  $1,000

Lane Baker  $1,000

Aiden Hadley  $1,000

Ember Hill  $1,000

Frank “Butch” Braswell Memorial Auto Mechanics Scholarship 

Izayah Baxter  $2,000

Sam Hillegas  $2,000

Frank “Butch” Braswell Memorial Golf Scholarship

Aiden Hadley  $1,400

Eric O’Connor  $1,400

Central Colorado Humanists

Sarah Chick  $1,250

Juan Orajel-Rivera  $1,250

Izayah Baxter  $1,000

Eoin Blackburn  $1,000

Nina Haas  $1,000

Logan Merriam  $1,000

Collegiate Peaks 

Bank Scholarship

Chase Diesslin$500

Nina Haas$500

Ember Hill$500

Colorado Mountain College

President’s Scholarship

Rylee Christensen  $1,000

Kira Fritz  $1,000

CMC Freshman Scholarship

Kira Fritz  $1,250

Salida Elks 

Association Scholarship

Eddie Glaser  $1,000

Epsilon Sigma Alpha/Alpha Omicron Chapter 

Scholarships

Sarah Chick$2,000

Nina Haas$2,000

Daniel A. Granzella Memorial Scholarship

Laurin Collins  $1,000

Heart of the Rockies Radio Scholarship

Skyler Margos  $500

Juan Orajel-Rivera  $500

High Country Bank 

Scholarship

Sarah Chick  $1,000

Chase Diesslin  $1,000 

Nina Haas  $1,000

Ember Hill  $1,000

Honeywell Scholarship 

Izayah Baxter  $2,000

Simon Bertolino  $2,000

Eoin Blackburn  $2,000

Sam Hillegas  $2,000

Megan Rhude. $2,000

Knights of Columbus 

Citizenship Award

Krystina Delao  $1,000

Bobbi Luchetta

Memorial Scholarship

Laurin Collins  $500

Ember Hill  $500

Anthony M. “Mickey” 

Marchase Memorial 

Scholarship

Skyler Margos  $1,500

Dr. William 

Mehos Scholarship

Ember Hill  $1,250

Joe F. Pasquale 

Memorial Scholarship

John Belmonte  $1,500

Rahslin Dissmeyer  $1,500

P.E.O. Mountain Star Grant

Megan Rhude  $1,500

Mary Redfern-White 

Memorial Scholarship

Lauren Smith (third grade)  $1,000

Donna and John 

Rhoads Scholarship

Eoin Blackburn  $2,000

Life Richardson  $500

Salida Council for the Arts

Eddie Glaser  $1,000

Ellie King  $1,000

Salida Fighting Heart Award

Chase Diesslin  $500

Salida Rotary 

Club Scholarship

Simon Bertolino $2,000

Edward Glaser  $2,000

Nina Haas  $2,000

Izayah Baxter  $1,000

Sarah Chick  $1,000

Madison Ferraro  $1,000

Anna Grether  $1,000

Aiden Hadley  $1,000

Ember Hill  $1,000

Charlie Messa  $1,000

Megan Rhude  $1,000

Salida Schools Arts 

Council Scholarship – Visual

Emma Diesslin  $1,000

Ellie King  $1,000

Salida Spartan Athletic Booster Club Scholarship

Aiden Hadley  $1,000

Quinn Smith  $1,000

Salida Sunrise Rotary

Scholarships:

Sonia Walter 

Memorial Scholarship

Lily Leddington  $3,000

KW Construction and 

Restoration Scholarship and SSR Scholarship

Sam Hillegas  $2,500

Cain and Skamulis 

PLLC Scholarship

Sarah Chick  $2,000

In Memory of 

Jeremy Kiesman Scholarship

Nina Haas  $2,000

First Colorado 

Land Office Scholarship

Laurin Collins  $1,500

Chaffee Printing 

Center Scholarship

Madison Ferraro. $1,500

Richardson Family 

Scholarship

Megan Rhude  $1,500

Legends Kitchen 

and Bath Scholarship

Simon Bertolino  $1,000

Danneberg 

Properties Scholarship

Tristan Jackson $1,000

Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Scholarship

Izayah Baxter  $2,000

Samuel Hillegas  $2,000

Elizabeth King  $2,000

Shavano Academic Booster Club

Nina Haas  $2,000

Ember Hill  $2,000

Quinn Smith  $2,000

Simon Bertolino  $1,000

Eoin Blackburn  $500

Chase Diesslin  $500

Anna Grether  $500

Aiden Hadley  $500

Sons of Italy 

Italian Heritage Scholarship

Eddie Glaser  $500

Support Our Salida Schools (SOSS) Scholarship

Izayah Baxter  $1,500

Simon Bertolino  $1,500

Sarah Chick  $1,500

Eddie Glaser  $1,500

Eric O’Connor  $1,500

Cecilia Williams Memorial Auto Shop Scholarship

Izayah Baxter  $5,000

Charlie Messa  $5,000

Student-reported college and other scholarships: 

Izayah Baxter

Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship for Montana State University – Approximately $19,000 each year  for a total of $76,000.

Hagan Scholarship – $7,500 per semester for a total of $60,000.

I Do D.I. Destination America Scholarship of $750.

J’nya Berry

Heart of the Community Christmas Drive – $500.

Simon Bertolino

Harding University Trustee Full-Tuition Scholarship – up to $24,000 per year for a total of $96,000.

Eoin Blackburn

Whitworth University Merit Scholarship  – $35,000 per year for a total of $140,000.

Sarah Chick

Fort Lewis Academic Merit Scholarship – $5,000 per year for a total of $20,000.

Fort Lewis Athletic Award for basketball – $2,220.

Rylee Christensen

Friends of the Aspen Animal Shelter Scholarship – $3,333.

Laurin Collins

Grand Canyon University Academic Dean Scholarship – $2,500 per year for a total of $10,000.

Heart of the Community Christmas Drive – $500

Krystina Delao

Western Colorado University State Merit Scholarship – $3,500 per year for a total of $14,000.

Western Colorado University First Generation Scholarship – $500.

Chase Diesslin

University of Colorado Boulder Presidential Scholarship – $4,000 per year for a total of $16,000.

Emma Diesslin

Savannah College of Art and Design Academic Scholarship – $2,250 per year for a total of $9,000.

Savannah College of Art and Design Achievement Scholarship – $1,500.

Aubree Ediger

Western Colorado University Merit Scholarship  – $2500 per year  for a total of $10,000.

Madison Ferraro

Our Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship – $1,000.

Tatum Fisher

St. Mary’s College Le Mans Award – $31,500 per year for a total of $126,000.

Anna Grether

University of Colorado Boulder Horace M. Hale Scholarship – $4,000 per year for a total of $16,000.

Nina Haas

Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship for Western Washington University – Approximately $15,000 per year  for a total of $60,000.

Aiden Hadley

Ottawa University Athletic Scholarship for Golf – $13,000 per year for a total of $52,000.

Alex Hebert

College of Charleston Merit Scholarship – $8,000 per year for a total of $32,000.

Ember Hill

Converse University Merit Scholarship – $10,000 per year for a total of $40,000.

Converse University Athletic Scholarship for swimming – undisclosed

amount.

Tristan Jackson

University of Colorado Boulder Award – $2,500 per year for a total of $10,000.

Ellie King

Ringling College of Art & Design Scholarships – $6,000 per year for a total of $24,000.

Skyler Margos

Mesa Colorado University Presidential Scholarship – $3,500 per year for a total of $14,000.

Mesa Colorado University First Generation Scholarship – $1,000 per year for a total of $4,000.

Charlie Messa

University of Puget Sound Founders Award – $17,000 per year for a total of $68,000.

University of Puget Sound Visit Scholarship – $1,000.

Nate Yeakley

Colorado State University Fort Collins Green & Gold Merit Scholarship – $2,000 per year for a total of $8,000.

