Angel of Mount Shavano
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 Scholarships
Sarah Chick $1,000
Nina Haas $1,000
Megan Rhude $1,000
Helen Bloomberg
Scholarship
Nina Haas $2,500
Eric O’Connor $2,500
Amy Adams $1,000
Lane Baker $1,000
Aiden Hadley $1,000
Ember Hill $1,000
Frank “Butch” Braswell Memorial Auto Mechanics Scholarship
Izayah Baxter $2,000
Sam Hillegas $2,000
Frank “Butch” Braswell Memorial Golf Scholarship
Aiden Hadley $1,400
Eric O’Connor $1,400
Central Colorado Humanists
Sarah Chick $1,250
Juan Orajel-Rivera $1,250
Izayah Baxter $1,000
Eoin Blackburn $1,000
Nina Haas $1,000
Logan Merriam $1,000
Collegiate Peaks
Bank Scholarship
Chase Diesslin$500
Nina Haas$500
Ember Hill$500
Colorado Mountain College
President’s Scholarship
Rylee Christensen $1,000
Kira Fritz $1,000
CMC Freshman Scholarship
Kira Fritz $1,250
Salida Elks
Association Scholarship
Eddie Glaser $1,000
Epsilon Sigma Alpha/Alpha Omicron Chapter
Scholarships
Sarah Chick$2,000
Nina Haas$2,000
Daniel A. Granzella Memorial Scholarship
Laurin Collins $1,000
Heart of the Rockies Radio Scholarship
Skyler Margos $500
Juan Orajel-Rivera $500
High Country Bank
Scholarship
Sarah Chick $1,000
Chase Diesslin $1,000
Nina Haas $1,000
Ember Hill $1,000
Honeywell Scholarship
Izayah Baxter $2,000
Simon Bertolino $2,000
Eoin Blackburn $2,000
Sam Hillegas $2,000
Megan Rhude. $2,000
Knights of Columbus
Citizenship Award
Krystina Delao $1,000
Bobbi Luchetta
Memorial Scholarship
Laurin Collins $500
Ember Hill $500
Anthony M. “Mickey”
Marchase Memorial
Scholarship
Skyler Margos $1,500
Dr. William
Mehos Scholarship
Ember Hill $1,250
Joe F. Pasquale
Memorial Scholarship
John Belmonte $1,500
Rahslin Dissmeyer $1,500
P.E.O. Mountain Star Grant
Megan Rhude $1,500
Mary Redfern-White
Memorial Scholarship
Lauren Smith (third grade) $1,000
Donna and John
Rhoads Scholarship
Eoin Blackburn $2,000
Life Richardson $500
Salida Council for the Arts
Eddie Glaser $1,000
Ellie King $1,000
Salida Fighting Heart Award
Chase Diesslin $500
Salida Rotary
Club Scholarship
Simon Bertolino $2,000
Edward Glaser $2,000
Nina Haas $2,000
Izayah Baxter $1,000
Sarah Chick $1,000
Madison Ferraro $1,000
Anna Grether $1,000
Aiden Hadley $1,000
Ember Hill $1,000
Charlie Messa $1,000
Megan Rhude $1,000
Salida Schools Arts
Council Scholarship – Visual
Emma Diesslin $1,000
Ellie King $1,000
Salida Spartan Athletic Booster Club Scholarship
Aiden Hadley $1,000
Quinn Smith $1,000
Salida Sunrise Rotary
Scholarships:
Sonia Walter
Memorial Scholarship
Lily Leddington $3,000
KW Construction and
Restoration Scholarship and SSR Scholarship
Sam Hillegas $2,500
Cain and Skamulis
PLLC Scholarship
Sarah Chick $2,000
In Memory of
Jeremy Kiesman Scholarship
Nina Haas $2,000
First Colorado
Land Office Scholarship
Laurin Collins $1,500
Chaffee Printing
Center Scholarship
Madison Ferraro. $1,500
Richardson Family
Scholarship
Megan Rhude $1,500
Legends Kitchen
and Bath Scholarship
Simon Bertolino $1,000
Danneberg
Properties Scholarship
Tristan Jackson $1,000
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Scholarship
Izayah Baxter $2,000
Samuel Hillegas $2,000
Elizabeth King $2,000
Shavano Academic Booster Club
Nina Haas $2,000
Ember Hill $2,000
Quinn Smith $2,000
Simon Bertolino $1,000
Eoin Blackburn $500
Chase Diesslin $500
Anna Grether $500
Aiden Hadley $500
Sons of Italy
Italian Heritage Scholarship
Eddie Glaser $500
Support Our Salida Schools (SOSS) Scholarship
Izayah Baxter $1,500
Simon Bertolino $1,500
Sarah Chick $1,500
Eddie Glaser $1,500
Eric O’Connor $1,500
Cecilia Williams Memorial Auto Shop Scholarship
Izayah Baxter $5,000
Charlie Messa $5,000
Student-reported college and other scholarships:
Izayah Baxter
Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship for Montana State University – Approximately $19,000 each year for a total of $76,000.
Hagan Scholarship – $7,500 per semester for a total of $60,000.
I Do D.I. Destination America Scholarship of $750.
J’nya Berry
Heart of the Community Christmas Drive – $500.
Simon Bertolino
Harding University Trustee Full-Tuition Scholarship – up to $24,000 per year for a total of $96,000.
Eoin Blackburn
Whitworth University Merit Scholarship – $35,000 per year for a total of $140,000.
Sarah Chick
Fort Lewis Academic Merit Scholarship – $5,000 per year for a total of $20,000.
Fort Lewis Athletic Award for basketball – $2,220.
Rylee Christensen
Friends of the Aspen Animal Shelter Scholarship – $3,333.
Laurin Collins
Grand Canyon University Academic Dean Scholarship – $2,500 per year for a total of $10,000.
Heart of the Community Christmas Drive – $500
Krystina Delao
Western Colorado University State Merit Scholarship – $3,500 per year for a total of $14,000.
Western Colorado University First Generation Scholarship – $500.
Chase Diesslin
University of Colorado Boulder Presidential Scholarship – $4,000 per year for a total of $16,000.
Emma Diesslin
Savannah College of Art and Design Academic Scholarship – $2,250 per year for a total of $9,000.
Savannah College of Art and Design Achievement Scholarship – $1,500.
Aubree Ediger
Western Colorado University Merit Scholarship – $2500 per year for a total of $10,000.
Madison Ferraro
Our Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship – $1,000.
Tatum Fisher
St. Mary’s College Le Mans Award – $31,500 per year for a total of $126,000.
Anna Grether
University of Colorado Boulder Horace M. Hale Scholarship – $4,000 per year for a total of $16,000.
Nina Haas
Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship for Western Washington University – Approximately $15,000 per year for a total of $60,000.
Aiden Hadley
Ottawa University Athletic Scholarship for Golf – $13,000 per year for a total of $52,000.
Alex Hebert
College of Charleston Merit Scholarship – $8,000 per year for a total of $32,000.
Ember Hill
Converse University Merit Scholarship – $10,000 per year for a total of $40,000.
Converse University Athletic Scholarship for swimming – undisclosed
amount.
Tristan Jackson
University of Colorado Boulder Award – $2,500 per year for a total of $10,000.
Ellie King
Ringling College of Art & Design Scholarships – $6,000 per year for a total of $24,000.
Skyler Margos
Mesa Colorado University Presidential Scholarship – $3,500 per year for a total of $14,000.
Mesa Colorado University First Generation Scholarship – $1,000 per year for a total of $4,000.
Charlie Messa
University of Puget Sound Founders Award – $17,000 per year for a total of $68,000.
University of Puget Sound Visit Scholarship – $1,000.
Nate Yeakley
Colorado State University Fort Collins Green & Gold Merit Scholarship – $2,000 per year for a total of $8,000.
