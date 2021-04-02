After an extra long layoff, the Salida High School volleyball team is glad to be back on the court and competing this spring.
“We’re really excited; I think it’s going to be good,” said senior captain Quinn Burkley.
The team has already had a few matches, starting off the year 2-2.
Salida dropped its opener to Lamar, but responded by going 2-1 at a tournament in Gunnison.
“We had a rough game versus Lamar, but we played well and maintained our energy,” said senior captain Raley Patch. “It was good to get that game out of the way. I think we started playing more together at the tournament.”
The team only had one full week of practices before they played Lamar, so the Lady Spartans had to figure things out quickly.
“It forced us to get ready, even if we’re not quite there,” Patch said.
With a majority of last year’s varsity squad back, the team is hoping for a successful year.
“We’re hoping to get to regionals, be competitive there and have a good season,” Burkley said.
In addition to having a winning record, Patch said the Lady Spartans want to stay up this year and not drop down to any of their opponents’ level.
“We just want to play the best we can for all of the games,” Patch said.
The team has some tall girls this year up front you can supply some big hits, like Patch.
Burkley, meanwhile, will be the team’s defensive specialist from the libero position.
“I enjoy it a lot,” Burkley said. “I like to pass and I can see the entire court.”
She also said she likes reading the hitters from other teams.
“One of my favorite things is I like to get in their heads,” Burkley said.
Burkley also helps her teammates as much as she can on the court.
“Quinn gives us pointers on defense and tells us where to be,” Patch said. “She helps us with where to position our hits as well.”
Burkley said some of things the team is focusing on is working on their team chemistry, working together and also being in the present.
The girls have a lot of games they’re looking forward to this year as well.
Burkley said Buena Vista is always a big one while Manitou Springs has some good girls so they will “be a good challenge” for the team.
Patch also said she was looking forward to playing St. Mary’s and Colorado Springs Christian, some of the 3A Tri Peaks’ traditional contenders. “Hopefully we’ll be able to compete with them this year,” Patch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.