Seniors
Brandt Jones
Brandon Pursell
Nate Yeakley
Juniors
Ben Clayton
Jett Ecker
Chris Graf
Brady Houghton
Caiven Lake
Kent Shields
Ashton Walker
Stuart Young
Sophomores
Cainin Becker
Cody Cheeseman
Benjamin Devenport
Hudson Fisher
Brody Hudson
Sawyer Pack
Anthony Taverna
Freshmen
Cooper Cash
Matthew Edgington
Connor Garcia
Ben Hillegas
Bryce Hudson
Tristan Jones
Alex Messa
Garrett Mortenson
Julian Sarapata
