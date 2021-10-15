Salida will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 2A Colorado State Football Championship win during the Spartans’ football game at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Pagosa Springs Pirates (1-5) at Salida High School.
Members of the 1971 team will join the Spartans for the coin flip at mid-field at the beginning of the game, and at halftime they will present the 1971 trophy.
Other events will also be on tap this weekend for members of the championship team.
At 9 a.m. today there will be a four-man golf scramble for members of the 1971 team, along with guests, current Salida coaching staff, administration and organizers, followed by lunch at the golf club provided by The Gallery.
Tonight the team has been invited to the home of Anthony “Babes” and Cherith Marchase for cocktails and appetizers.
Saturday morning the team will have breakfast with the current Spartan football team before joining them at the game.
The weekend was organized by Marc and Anna Martellaro, Babes and Cherith Marchase, Gus Argys, Mike Nance and Mike Argys.
The committee said they would like to thank everyone in the community who stepped up to help out, including Jeff Post at First Colorado Land Office, Wade Harris at Pueblo Bank and Trust, Michael Luchetta with Masterson and Luchetta LLP, Dennis Weber at High Country Bank, Kelly Holland at Cellar Wine and Spirits, Shannon Clinton at The Gallery Bar and Grill and Marko Hahn, Salida High School athletics and activities director.
