Manitou artist shows at hospital

Ramona Lapsley, Manitou Springs artist and art educator, has some of her artwork on display at Heart of the Rockies regional Medical Center through Sept. 30.
Lapsley’s linoleum prints are inspired by her love of botany, wildlife and natural landscapes.
“Hospitals are a unique venue for art, as it provides a respite for employees, patients and visitors,” Lapsley said.
“This is my second exhibit at a hospital, the first being at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin, when I was just getting my art career started, so this one is long overdue.”
Although she has worked with other kinds of printmaking, including solar plate etching, zinc intaglio and monoprinting, she had been doing linoleum printing for about 5 years.
Lapsley creates her linoleum prints based on sketches of photos she has taken, mostly in her own backyard, where she has feeders and trees that attract a variety of birds.
The design is drawn on the surface of the linoleum using a black sharpie marker.
She heats the linoleum on a hot plate to make the surface easier to carve, and carves out the white space using different sized blades.
When a design is ready, she applies an oil-based black ink with a brayer, places the paper on top and makes a proof print.
She said her favorite part of the process is when she first carves a block and prints it for the first time.
“Pulling back the paper for the first time is magic,” she said.
Since she works on her pieces in reverse it’s the first time she sees the piece the way it’s meant to be seen by others.
After a first printing she goes back and carves more until she achieves the effect she is looking for.
“I proof print them four or five times, with more carving in between, until I actually get it to the point where it’s done,” Lapsley said.
Once the image is satisfactory, the edition is printed on the Takhach press.
She said she only makes about 12 of each print in order to move on to something else.
“I have to like it as a black and white image first, then I usually hand color them with watercolors and liquid inks, but not always. I recently had some Magpies and they just wanted to be black and white,” she said.
Lapsley is originally from Brighton. She earned art and art education degrees from Concordia University in Nebraska, and the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.
She began her teaching career with high school students in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but the majority of her career has been teaching art at Mountainside Elementary School at Fort Carson.
She said her artist and her teaching professions blend nicely
She also enjoys teaching workshops with the Imagination Celebration and the Colorado Art Education Association spring and fall conferences.
Lapsley’s work is shown in galleries around Colorado including Lapis Gallery in Denver, Sangre de Cristo Art Center and Colorado Springs Fine Art Center.
Her home gallery Manitou Art Center Print Studio is her main workspace and where she displays more of her work, which is available online at manitouartcenter.org.
All of Lapsley’s prints in the hospital exhibit are for sale, and 25 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the HRRMC Foundation.
This is the hospital’s second exhibit this year, which is part of its mission to create a healing environment for patients and visitors.
The hospital displays the work of regional artists each quarter, with an emphasis on the Arkansas Valley. Call 719-530-2217 for more information on exhibiting art at HRRMC.
