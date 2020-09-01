COVID-19 has changed how the Salida cross-country team will train and compete this year, but the young team still hopes to go far.
“Getting to state is a big goal since we lost five seniors last year,” junior Elijah Wilcox said.
The boys don’t have any seniors on its roster this year while the girls have two: Kaylynn Shaffer and Fern Clark.
However, Wilcox and Kuper Banghart both competed at state last year while Izayah Baxter has also made some big strides between his freshman and sophomore seasons.
The girls, meanwhile, had a young team last year and only lost Amelia Tonnesen and Grace Johnson from the squad. In addition to the two seniors, Quinn Smith, Alex Hebert, Lanee Dziura and Lydia Tonnesen all competed at the state meet last year for Salida. The girls placed ninth at state last year while the boys finished fourth.
“It’s been pretty fun,” Shaffer said about the season so far. “It’s a little different with COVID, but I’m glad we’re one of the lucky teams (who gets to compete this fall).”
The athletes, however, are adjusting to some new changes this season, like starting in waves.
“I’m used to going through crowds of people so the race strategy might have to change,” Shaffer said.
“Coach Kenny has been telling me I’ll be running by myself a lot more,” Wilcox said.
The team would also typically train on the Rainbow Trail and other surrounding trails, but hasn’t done that this year. On Friday they mixed it up and ran in the Arkansas Hills.
“It was a nice break from running on the roads,” Wilcox said.
While this season is different, the athletes know staying positive will be key if they’re going to have a successful go.
“Keeping team morale up (is a key),” Wilcox said. “Keeping everybody motivated and invested in the brotherhood and the sisterhood.”
“I’m disappointed that I didn’t realize that the last time was the last time I’d get to run in some races,” Shaffer said. “But I just want to run for my senior year and enjoy what I get.”
