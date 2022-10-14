Vote no on city 2A, 2B
On Nov. 8, Salida voters will have two questions related to short-term rentals to decide, 2A, to raise license fees to $1,000, and 2B, raising the per bedroom per night tax from $4.82 to $15.
At present, the city charges $500 for a new STR license and $270 for annual renewals. If voters approve 2A, both new licenses and renewals will be at $1,000.
For those who rent out their homes on a short-term basis only occasionally to generate incidental income, the fee hike will be a burden.
That said, a key difference between a lodging business and a residential STR is how property taxes are applied. STRs are taxed at a residential assessment ratio of 6.95 percent while commercial properties are assessed at a ratio of 29 percent.
The resulting difference is substantial. For example, a residential property valued at say $500,000 at the 6.95 ratio has an assessed value of $34,750. At the commercial assessment ratio of 29 percent, a property has an assessed value of $145,000.
At a mill levy of 46 mills, the current levy within the city, on the above example the residential property would pay $1,598 in property tax.
At a similar property value, a commercial business such as a lodge or motel would pay $6,670 in property tax at 46 mills, a difference of $5,072.
Based on the above it would appear fair and logical for voters to approve 2A.
City question 2B would increase the city’s occupational lodging tax for STRs from the current $4.82 per occupied room per night to $15 per night per bedroom.
By comparison, motels and commercial lodges pay an occupational lodging tax of $4.82 per night per occupied room.
The key word is “occupied.” According to the ballot question, whether a bedroom is occupied or not, the STR owner pays $15 per night per bedroom. Commercial lodging businesses only pay the $4.82 tax on occupied rooms.
Is it fair for commercial ventures to pay only for occupied rooms but to charge STR owners per bedroom a fee that’s three times higher regardless of whether they are occupied or not?
The two questions state that 2A and 2B would generate $275,000 and $525,000 and that the revenues would be used to “primarily promote” affordable housing within the city.
It’s tempting to just gloss over the ballot language and say the money is going toward affordable housing, a good cause, and STR owners would just be paying their fair share, given their impact on the housing market and in particular on rental housing.
But in our opinion it’s not fair for STRs to have to pay $15 per night for every bedroom regardless of whether it’s occupied or not.
Because 2A and 2B are ballot questions, if approved by voters the city council cannot simply pass a measure through a majority vote to amend them. Voter-approved questions dominate council-decisions.
Another concern of both 2A and 2B is the phrase “to be used primarily to promote affordable housing.” What does “primarily” mean, that 51 percent of proceeds go toward affordable housing? Or could it mean that the council could use up to 49 percent for some other use at their discretion, leaving a majority of funding going for affordable housing?
Based on these two points, 2A and 2B are flawed. Vote no on both. The council can address these issues and present revised ballot questions in the regular November 2023 city election.
City subscriber note
Because The Mail has not found a carrier or carriers to replace Cathy Smith, beginning on Tuesday Cathy’s customers will receive their newspaper via the U.S. Postal Service’s city carriers.
— MJB
